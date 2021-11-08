Tunnel of Light set to return to Norwich this Christmas
A popular Christmas attraction is set to return to Norwich this year.
The Tunnel of Light in Hayhill is believed to be the largest one of its kind and consists of over 57,000 LED lights.
It will return to the city on Friday, November 12 and stay until Wednesday, January 5, 2022.
Having lit up the city centre since 2016, the area will be kitted out with Christmas lights and decorations to mark the festive season.
The renowned tunnel is run by Norwich Business Improvement District (BID), and attracts thousands of visitors to the city every year.
In 2018, the attraction received over 12 million mentions on social media.
Last year, safety measures were put in place and people were asked to walk on the left hand side to ensure social distancing could be observed.
