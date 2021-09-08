Five things to do in Norwich this weekend
- Credit: John Smalley/Adventure Cinema
From Heritage Open Days to outdoor cinema, Norwich has lots to enjoy this weekend.
Here are five things to do in and around the city this weekend.
1. Disney's Lion King outdoor cinema experience
Where: Sprowston Manor
When: 6.30pm Saturday September 11
Price: Under 16s £9.50, Standard £14.50, Family ticket £48
This Saturday, the 2019 version of Disney movie the Lion King comes to Sprowston Manor, and will be shown outdoors in the stately home's grounds. Bring a camping chair or blanket and join in the fun. Entry is from 6.30pm but the film won't be shown until 8pm. Refreshments will be on offer, including a fully stocked bar.
2. Guided tour of Caistor Roman Town
Where: Caistor St Edmund, Norwich, NR14
When: 2.30pm Sunday September 12
Price: Free
On Sunday, you can join a free walking tour around the remains of the Roman town of Caistor. A short distance from Norwich, this site was once one of the most important Roman towns in the region. The free walk is held as part of the Heritage Open Day festival this September.
3. Sunday Sessions at Merchant's House
Where: Fye Bridge Street, Norwich, NR3 LRJ
When: 7pm Sunday September 12
Price: Free/Donations for performers
The Merchant House will be hosting an evening of acoustic music in its medieval courtyard this Sunday. Hosted by classical guitarist Peter Turrell, the night will showcase established and up-and-coming local artists playing a variety of styles of music.
4. What: Dino Tales, Norwich
Where: Norwich Cathedral. 65 The Close, Norwich, NR1 4DH
When: September 11, 9am-9.30am
Price: £1.50 per child, accompanying adults free, see the full storytelling programme and book dippy.cathedral.org.uk/dippy-events/dippy-tails
As part of Dippy the Dinosaur's visit to Norwich, the cathedral is hosting storytelling sessions under its tail.
Aimed at children aged five to seven, these sessions take place on Saturday mornings.
This Saturday, local authors Rachel Cladingbowl and Harriet Jones will unveil their second children’s story Blake’s Small Adventure, set on the north Norfolk coast.
5. What: Simon Amstell, Norwich
Where: Norwich Theatre Royal, Theatre Street, Norwich, NR2 1RL
When: September 11, 8pm
Price: £26.50, under-18s: £24.50 (show suitable for ages 15+), norwichtheatre.org, 01603 630000
Simon Amstell is taking his show Spirit Hole across the UK. It is his first stand-up tour since the release of his internationally-acclaimed feature film Benjamin and Netflix special Set Free.
It will be a blissful, spiritual, sensational exploration of love, sex, shame, mushrooms and more.
Simon Amstell previously hosted hit panel show Never Mind the Buzzcocks, which earned him a number of awards.