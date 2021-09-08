Five things to do in Norwich this weekend

Published: 5:12 PM September 8, 2021

Enjoy a film under the stars at Sprowston Manor this weekend - Credit: John Smalley/Adventure Cinema

From Heritage Open Days to outdoor cinema, Norwich has lots to enjoy this weekend.

Here are five things to do in and around the city this weekend.

Adventure Cinema is heading to Sprowston Manor, with films Pretty Woman and The Lion King. - Credit: Adventure Cinema

1. Disney's Lion King outdoor cinema experience

Where: Sprowston Manor

When: 6.30pm Saturday September 11

Price: Under 16s £9.50, Standard £14.50, Family ticket £48

This Saturday, the 2019 version of Disney movie the Lion King comes to Sprowston Manor, and will be shown outdoors in the stately home's grounds. Bring a camping chair or blanket and join in the fun. Entry is from 6.30pm but the film won't be shown until 8pm. Refreshments will be on offer, including a fully stocked bar.

Lime-rich Roman walls which survive at Venta Icenorum at Caistor St Edmund near Norwich have been designated nature reserves. - Credit: Eastern Counties Newspapers

2. Guided tour of Caistor Roman Town

Where: Caistor St Edmund, Norwich, NR14

When: 2.30pm Sunday September 12

Price: Free

On Sunday, you can join a free walking tour around the remains of the Roman town of Caistor. A short distance from Norwich, this site was once one of the most important Roman towns in the region. The free walk is held as part of the Heritage Open Day festival this September.

The Merchant's House will be hosting live music this Sunday - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

3. Sunday Sessions at Merchant's House

Where: Fye Bridge Street, Norwich, NR3 LRJ

When: 7pm Sunday September 12

Price: Free/Donations for performers

The Merchant House will be hosting an evening of acoustic music in its medieval courtyard this Sunday. Hosted by classical guitarist Peter Turrell, the night will showcase established and up-and-coming local artists playing a variety of styles of music.

Dippy the Diplodocus in the nave of the Norwich Cathedral as the exhibition is opened to the public. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

4. What: Dino Tales, Norwich

Where: Norwich Cathedral. 65 The Close, Norwich, NR1 4DH

When: September 11, 9am-9.30am

Price: £1.50 per child, accompanying adults free, see the full storytelling programme and book dippy.cathedral.org.uk/dippy-events/dippy-tails

As part of Dippy the Dinosaur's visit to Norwich, the cathedral is hosting storytelling sessions under its tail.

Aimed at children aged five to seven, these sessions take place on Saturday mornings.

This Saturday, local authors Rachel Cladingbowl and Harriet Jones will unveil their second children’s story Blake’s Small Adventure, set on the north Norfolk coast.

Simon Amstell is performing at Norwich Theatre Royal in September. - Credit: Ian West/PA Archive/PA Images

5. What: Simon Amstell, Norwich

Where: Norwich Theatre Royal, Theatre Street, Norwich, NR2 1RL

When: September 11, 8pm

Price: £26.50, under-18s: £24.50 (show suitable for ages 15+), norwichtheatre.org, 01603 630000

Simon Amstell is taking his show Spirit Hole across the UK. It is his first stand-up tour since the release of his internationally-acclaimed feature film Benjamin and Netflix special Set Free.

It will be a blissful, spiritual, sensational exploration of love, sex, shame, mushrooms and more.

Simon Amstell previously hosted hit panel show Never Mind the Buzzcocks, which earned him a number of awards.