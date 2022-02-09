Spring Art Show announces 2022 return to Norwich
- Credit: Angela Gawn
The Spring Art Show is returning for the ninth year at The Forum in Norwich and the show is looking for contributors.
Bringing together a range of artists from across East Anglia, the April show is being organised by Norwich-based artist Brian Korteling.
Mr Korteling also co-hosts Art Fair East each year, having focused on his artwork full time since 2009, after a career in graphic design.
He said: “After a two-year gap due to the pandemic, it's great to be returning to the Atrium at the Forum. It's such a great space to show art, it has excellent light and there's plenty of room to admire the work.
“People from all walks of life pass through using the library, restaurants and all the other facilities, it's a real community hub and this makes it a perfect space to exhibit art to a wider audience.
“With many artists showing for the first time since lockdown it's going to be even more exciting than usual to see what the artists have produced. As always it will be a fresh eclectic mix of work from local talent working in a variety of styles and media."
To show your work, applications close on March 6 and work can be in any form, including 2D or 3D, prints, reproductions and cards.
Most Read
- 1 Homes evacuated as bomb disposal team swarm city cul-de-sac
- 2 WATCH: Moment armed man burst into Norwich pub
- 3 Norwich restaurant closed until further notice due to staff shortages
- 4 'Poisonous atmosphere': City fans report growing violence at away games
- 5 'Slapdash' house fix leaves mum with peeling, mouldy walls
- 6 Pub opens bottle shop and deli offering everything for 'perfect night in'
- 7 Seven places to get a great fry-up in Norwich
- 8 Driver hit with parking fine after car breakdown meant four hour wait
- 9 Example enjoys meal at Norwich restaurant
- 10 Huge city home with outdoor spa and kitchen goes up for sale for £875k
To apply and for more information about participating artists, visit springartshow.co.uk
The Spring Art Show will return April 6 to 10 at the Atrium at the Forum, Norwich.