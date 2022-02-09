News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Spring Art Show announces 2022 return to Norwich

Kate Wolstenholme

Published: 2:31 PM February 9, 2022
Self portrait, oil on ply, by Angela Gawn.

Self portrait, oil on ply, by Angela Gawn. - Credit: Angela Gawn

The Spring Art Show is returning for the ninth year at The Forum in Norwich and the show is looking for contributors.

The Spring Art Show is back for 2022 and calling for entries.

The Spring Art Show is back for 2022 and calling for entries. - Credit: Brian Korteling

Bringing together a range of artists from across East Anglia, the April show is being organised by Norwich-based artist Brian Korteling. 

Mr Korteling also co-hosts Art Fair East each year, having focused on his artwork full time since 2009, after a career in graphic design.

Try and hide, oil on canvas by Brian Korteling.

Try and hide, oil on canvas by Brian Korteling. - Credit: Brian Korteling

He said: “After a two-year gap due to the pandemic, it's great to be returning to the Atrium at the Forum. It's such a great space to show art, it has excellent light and there's plenty of room to admire the work.

“People from all walks of life pass through using the library, restaurants and all the other facilities, it's a real community hub and this makes it a perfect space to exhibit art to a wider audience.

“With many artists showing for the first time since lockdown it's going to be even more exciting than usual to see what the artists have produced. As always it will be a fresh eclectic mix of work from local talent working in a variety of styles and media."

Nocturnelg, by John Sparks. 

Nocturnelg, by John Sparks. - Credit: John Sparks

Braving the storm, by Paul Zawadzki.

Braving the storm, by Paul Zawadzki. - Credit: Paul Zawadzki

To show your work, applications close on March 6 and work can be in any form, including 2D or 3D, prints, reproductions and cards.

To apply and for more information about participating artists, visit springartshow.co.uk

The Spring Art Show will return April 6 to 10 at the Atrium at the Forum, Norwich.

