New show at The Mandell's Gallery explores masters of the Norwich School of Painters

Published: 5:30 AM August 7, 2021

Norwich School Painters is on display at the Mandell's Gallery on Elm Hill from 9 - 28 August. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Joseph Stannard

An exhibition of works from the 18th and 19th century Norwich School Painters is due to open at the Mandell's Gallery.

The exhibition explores the works of artists descending from the school, including the pupils and second-generation artists after John Sell Cotman and John Crome, featuring a selection from a prestigious private collection, which has not been exhibited since the 1970s.

The show includes the works of Henry Bright and John Middleton, as well as the works of Joseph Stannard and his niece Elouise Harriet Stannard and sons of Cotman Miles Edmund and John Joseph.

Norwich School Painters is on display at the Mandell's Gallery on Elm Hill from 9 - 28 August. Joseph Stannard (1797 - 1830) On the River Yare, Norfolk. - Credit: Joseph Stannard

Established in 1803 by John Crome and Robert Ladbrooke, the Norwich School of painters was a society for landscape painters. The group were joined by John Sell Cotman in 1805 as they became an exhibiting society.

Heavily influenced by the Dutch masters, the artist's works depicted landscape scenes portraying life within Norwich and Norfolk, documenting areas such as Mousehold, Thorpe and Trowse. The school created an important part of our region's art history, which this exhibition explores.

Norwich School Painters exhibition will now be at the Mandell's Gallery from August 9. James Sillett (1764 - 1840) Boat Racing at Thorpe. - Credit: James Sillett

Norwich School Painters is on display at the Mandell's Gallery on Elm Hill from 9 - 28 August. John Thirtle (1777 - 1839) A View of Norwich. - Credit: John Thirtle

You may also want to watch:

The Mandell's Gallery on Elm Hill is one of Norwich's most prominent commercial art galleries. Founded in the 1960s, the gallery was inspired by the founder's love of the work of The Norwich School of Painters.

Gallery manager Rachel Allen, says: "We are especially pleased to feature the work of James Sillett which depicts Thorpe Pleasure Gardens, now the Rush Cutters pub. Also a John Thirtle view of Norwich from the East. As well as being a fascinating subject of a view known so well, this watercolour has an impressive exhibition history including being featured in the Thirtle exhibition at Norwich Castle Museum."

Norwich School Painters is on display at the Mandell's Gallery on Elm Hill from 9 August - 28 August.

Also of interest: A Passion for Landscape: Rediscovering John Crome runs at Norwich Castle Museum until September 5. Read about this exhibition here.