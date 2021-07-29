'We are here and beautiful' - Norwich Pride celebrations to reach thousands

Video

Published: 2:47 PM July 29, 2021

Opening of the Something Queer About This Art exhibition on St Augustines Street, for the 2021 Norwich Pride event. - Credit: Norwich Pride

Norwich Pride organisers are optimistic this year's celebrations will be more popular than ever despite the majority of events being streamed online.

The Pride Presents events will be shown on www.norwichpride.org.uk and on its Facebook page from 10am on Saturday, July 31, with a special performance from town crier Mike Wabe and recorded speech from Lord Mayor of Norwich Kevin Maguire.

Other online attractions this weekend include a Zumba dance demonstration, a rainbow baking and cake decorating demonstration, cocktail class, a Question Time session, virtual Pride march and the Pride Show Live with songs and laughs, as well as an online storytime session through the Norfolk and Norwich Millennium Library.

Michelle Savage, Norwich Pride trustee, said: "Pride isn't cancelled. We are doing it in lots of different ways. Pride is what people put into it.

"The pop-up Pride shop in Chantry Place is going bonkers. That is a strong indication of how popular Pride is. I think we will reach out to as many people, if not more than ever before. It has been lively and creative. Pride is about being visible. We are here and beautiful."

In-person events for Norwich Pride include a paddleboarding session, a Pride ball, an exhibition featuring work from lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans and queer (LGBTQ+) identifying artists, spoken word poetry workshop and talk on the area's LGBTQ+ history.

Titania Trust who will be featuring in the 2021 Norwich Pride celebrations. - Credit: Norwich Pride

Personal and poignant stories of people within the LGBTQ+ community will be showcased through the Queer Norfolk Stories audio trail at various points across the city, put together by the Young Arts Festival project.

Ms Savage added that many people were holding small gatherings in homes for Norwich Pride and many had got involved with colouring activities, many of which are up on people's windows.

Other businesses and organisations have got involved too including the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital has set up an outdoor rainbow walkway.

Ms Savage said this year's event meant "the world to people".

She added: "The lockdown has been a time when people have been isolated and the LGBTQ+ often rely on seeing their friends. To have bonds broken has put a lot of pressure on the community."