'We all deserve to be seen' - Norwich exhibition flies the flag for Pride

As part of the Norwich Pride celebrations for 2022, The Assembly House is hosting an exhibition filled with an eclectic display of work from East Anglian LGBTQIA+ artists.

Curated by Rachel Collier-Wilson, community lead of Norwich Pride, Beyond The Flag takes a look at the Pride flag, celebrating and investigating the legacy of its past, present and future.

Richard Sawdon Smith with their work. - Credit: Andi Sapey

The exhibition aimed to question what the flag stands for, and if it is still needed. The show discusses whether this symbol for the community has been diluted.

When adopted as the symbol of thanks and perseverance for the NHS during the Covid-19 pandemic, Rachel says how "a symbol associated specifically with safer zones for those who are part of the LGBTQIA+ community, was deleted".

Work by Hat Leith. - Credit: Hat Leith

David Shenton with their work. - Credit: Rachel Collier-Wilson

The exhibition has the purpose of giving a platform and validation to a community often marginalised and discriminated against.

Rachel says: "Beyond the Flag exhibition enables LGBTQIA+ artists to exhibit work without the concern of being othered.

"When you gather together differences, all become valid, all deserve to be seen, all to be celebrated. We have the strength to just 'be'."

Beyond the Flag is supported by The Assembly House Trust and Norwich University of the Arts, in conjunction with LGBTQIA+ Norwich Pride and is free to enter at The Assembly House until July 30.