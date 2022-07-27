Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > Things to do

'We all deserve to be seen' - Norwich exhibition flies the flag for Pride

Author Picture Icon

Kate Wolstenholme

Published: 4:13 PM July 27, 2022
Curator Rachel Collier-Wilson with a piece of their work.

Curator Rachel Collier-Wilson with a piece of their work. - Credit: Richard Sawdon Smith

As part of the Norwich Pride celebrations for 2022, The Assembly House is hosting an exhibition filled with an eclectic display of work from East Anglian LGBTQIA+ artists.

Curated by Rachel Collier-Wilson, community lead of Norwich Pride, Beyond The Flag takes a look at the Pride flag, celebrating and investigating the legacy of its past, present and future.

Richard Sawdon Smith with their work.

Richard Sawdon Smith with their work. - Credit: Andi Sapey

The exhibition aimed to question what the flag stands for, and if it is still needed. The show discusses whether this symbol for the community has been diluted.

When adopted as the symbol of thanks and perseverance for the NHS during the Covid-19 pandemic, Rachel says how "a symbol associated specifically with safer zones for those who are part of the LGBTQIA+ community, was deleted".

Work by Hat Leith.

Work by Hat Leith. - Credit: Hat Leith

David Shenton with their work.

David Shenton with their work. - Credit: Rachel Collier-Wilson

The exhibition has the purpose of giving a platform and validation to a community often marginalised and discriminated against.

Rachel says: "Beyond the Flag exhibition enables LGBTQIA+ artists to exhibit work without the concern of being othered.

"When you gather together differences, all become valid, all deserve to be seen, all to be celebrated. We have the strength to just 'be'."

Most Read

  1. 1 Passengers wait 24 hours for flight as TUI unable to confirm end to chaos
  2. 2 MP wants Norwich to host Eurovision 2023
  3. 3 Man parachutes from crane at Norwich Castle in the middle of the night
  1. 4 Passengers startled after plane forced to avert initial landing
  2. 5 Warning over increase in venomous 'false widows' in city
  3. 6 Chef opens New York-style sandwich stall at Norwich Market
  4. 7 Man denies murder of 58-year-old found dead with head wounds
  5. 8 Workers surprised by fireworks in city over lunchtime
  6. 9 Three city parks named among best in the UK
  7. 10 Norwich Pride 2022: Full list of road closures for parade

Beyond the Flag is supported by The Assembly House Trust and Norwich University of the Arts, in conjunction with LGBTQIA+ Norwich Pride and is free to enter at The Assembly House until July 30. 

Work by Arlow Lawton.

Work by Arlow Lawton. - Credit: Arlow Lawton

Arts & Culture
Norwich Pride
Norwich News

Don't Miss

TUI passengers waiting for taxis outside Gatwick Airport after the coaches did not have enough seats 

Passengers stranded outside Gatwick after TUI diverts Norwich flight

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
A squirrel broke into a B&Q store in Norwich looking for a late night snack and set off the intruder alarm

Norwich Live News

Squirrel breaks into DIY store and is found gorging on bird feed by police

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
A bus shelter in Sprowston Road has been damaged. Pictured inset is Marcus Moore who uses the shelter

Safety fears raised after bus shelter smashed up by thugs

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Rose Kaplan, right, and her daughters, Dee, left, and Mel, outside their shop Woodside News, also kn

Despair as 40 vapes stolen in just one week at convenience store

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon