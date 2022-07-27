'We all deserve to be seen' - Norwich exhibition flies the flag for Pride
- Credit: Richard Sawdon Smith
As part of the Norwich Pride celebrations for 2022, The Assembly House is hosting an exhibition filled with an eclectic display of work from East Anglian LGBTQIA+ artists.
Curated by Rachel Collier-Wilson, community lead of Norwich Pride, Beyond The Flag takes a look at the Pride flag, celebrating and investigating the legacy of its past, present and future.
The exhibition aimed to question what the flag stands for, and if it is still needed. The show discusses whether this symbol for the community has been diluted.
When adopted as the symbol of thanks and perseverance for the NHS during the Covid-19 pandemic, Rachel says how "a symbol associated specifically with safer zones for those who are part of the LGBTQIA+ community, was deleted".
The exhibition has the purpose of giving a platform and validation to a community often marginalised and discriminated against.
Rachel says: "Beyond the Flag exhibition enables LGBTQIA+ artists to exhibit work without the concern of being othered.
"When you gather together differences, all become valid, all deserve to be seen, all to be celebrated. We have the strength to just 'be'."
Most Read
- 1 Passengers wait 24 hours for flight as TUI unable to confirm end to chaos
- 2 MP wants Norwich to host Eurovision 2023
- 3 Man parachutes from crane at Norwich Castle in the middle of the night
- 4 Passengers startled after plane forced to avert initial landing
- 5 Warning over increase in venomous 'false widows' in city
- 6 Chef opens New York-style sandwich stall at Norwich Market
- 7 Man denies murder of 58-year-old found dead with head wounds
- 8 Workers surprised by fireworks in city over lunchtime
- 9 Three city parks named among best in the UK
- 10 Norwich Pride 2022: Full list of road closures for parade
Beyond the Flag is supported by The Assembly House Trust and Norwich University of the Arts, in conjunction with LGBTQIA+ Norwich Pride and is free to enter at The Assembly House until July 30.