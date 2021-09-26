Sing it loud and proud! Choir invites singers to join their ranks

Published: 7:30 AM September 26, 2021

After 18 long months, Sing with Pride, Norwich's LGBT+ choir are back! - Credit: Stevie Savage

City folk are getting ready to sing to their hearts' content after months of being silenced.

Sing with Pride is finally back in the rehearsal room - much to the joy of its members.

The LGBQT+ choir invites everyone to get involved but have not been able to practise in 18 months.

A spokeswoman for Sing with Pride said: “We sing together in harmony to celebrate diversity and challenge inequality.”

Sing with pride is for anyone and helps to combat loneliness especially for the city's LGBT+ community - Credit: Stevie Savage/Sing with Pride

They will meet in their new venue - the Hamlet Children’s Centre in Johnson Place on Thursdays from 7 to 9pm.

Stevie Savage, the chair of Sing with Pride said: “The choir is an important source of support and friendship for LGBT+ people and our allies.

Sing with Pride choir perform at lots of events all over the city. - Credit: Stevie Savage/Sing with Pride

“We have got systems in place to make the rehearsals as Covid-safe as possible so please come and join us.”

Stevie believes that singing together it great for wellbeing as it makes you “feel good to have a good sing-song together.”

Adding: “It is especially important for LGBT+ people who might feel isolated.”

Stevie believed there is a “fabulous” sense of family in the choir.

“We care about one another, we have been through so much over the years, several of our much-loved members have sadly passed away or faced life-changing illnesses.

The choir will be performing at the next trans remembrance day in Norwich. - Credit: Stevie Savage/Sing with Pride

“This meant that being unable to sing together for 18 months was really hard for us," she said.

Due to this, Stevie is very much looking forward to the reunion where original members and new members alike can come together to celebrate who they are.

The choir performs at key events during the year, including Norwich Pride, adding: “We’ve missed that too.”

Stevie says they are excited to get back to “feeling part of the bigger community and bringing something special to every occasion.”

Fees are £20 or £15 a month by direct debit. The first session is FREE.

“We are committed to being as inclusive as possible so we have a bursary scheme for people who need help paying fees.

“Speak to our treasurer in confidence if you want to access the bursary scheme,” Stevie added.

The choir meet on Thursday nights! - Credit: Stevie Savage/Sing with Pride

The choir will be singing at Trans Day of Remembrance on November 20 and World AIDS Day on December 1.

To join in, email info@singwithpride.org.uk for more details or go to the website www.norwichpride.org.uk