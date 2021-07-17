News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich LGBTQ exhibition to celebrate work of queer artists

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 12:19 PM July 17, 2021   
Curator Rachel Collier Wilson

Curator Rachel Collier Wilson - Credit: Norwich Pride

A Norwich Pride inspired art exhibition will aim to incorporate submissions from a range of LGBTQ artists. 

The art exhibition, which is called There's Something Queer About This Art, will be at Circle Space in St Augustine's Street from Tuesday, July 20 to Sunday, August 1. 

Featuring works by lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans and queer identifying artists from Norwich and nearby, the exhibition is curated by Norwich artist Rachel Collier-Wilson.

Art Collection print by Jude Smith

Art Collection print by Jude Smith - Credit: Jude Smith

She said: "I wanted to create a space for LGBTQ+ identifying artists to exhibit their work and run small workshops.

"The exhibition includes a variety of media, styles and themes which, combined with the varied backgrounds and experiences of the artists, gives the viewers a look into this rich, diverse, creative community."

The curator herself has produced a drawing of Norwich drag artist Bimini Bon-Boulash, the much-loved runner up of the second series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK.

The Bimini drawing by Rachel Collier-Wilson

The Bimini drawing by Rachel Collier-Wilson - Credit: Norwich Pride

Trans Pride artwork by Crash King which will feature in the exhibition 

Trans Pride artwork by Crash King which will feature in the exhibition - Credit: Crash King

You may also want to watch:

Also on display will be the Norwich Pride Patchwork which aims to bring together members of the LGBTQ+ community to document and commemorate some of the key events of their history in textiles. 

Norwich Pride Patchwork

Norwich Pride Patchwork - Credit: Norwich Pride

A poster for the There's Something Queer About This Art exhibition

A poster for the There's Something Queer About This Art exhibition - Credit: Contributed

