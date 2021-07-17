Norwich LGBTQ exhibition to celebrate work of queer artists

Published: 12:19 PM July 17, 2021

A Norwich Pride inspired art exhibition will aim to incorporate submissions from a range of LGBTQ artists.

The art exhibition, which is called There's Something Queer About This Art, will be at Circle Space in St Augustine's Street from Tuesday, July 20 to Sunday, August 1.

Featuring works by lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans and queer identifying artists from Norwich and nearby, the exhibition is curated by Norwich artist Rachel Collier-Wilson.

She said: "I wanted to create a space for LGBTQ+ identifying artists to exhibit their work and run small workshops.

"The exhibition includes a variety of media, styles and themes which, combined with the varied backgrounds and experiences of the artists, gives the viewers a look into this rich, diverse, creative community."

The curator herself has produced a drawing of Norwich drag artist Bimini Bon-Boulash, the much-loved runner up of the second series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK.

Also on display will be the Norwich Pride Patchwork which aims to bring together members of the LGBTQ+ community to document and commemorate some of the key events of their history in textiles.

