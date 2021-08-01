Praise for city's welcoming spirit after 'phenomenal' Norwich Pride

Gallery

Published: 7:09 AM August 1, 2021 Updated: 7:24 AM August 1, 2021

Entertainers and organisers of this year's Norwich Pride have praised the phenomenal community spirt and enthusiasm of the celebrations.

Norwich Pride town crier Mike Wabe with The Squirrels and a young visitor to the city for Norwich Pride 2021. - Credit: Michelle Savage

For the 13th year, many events were live streamed on July 31 from Norwich Puppet Theatre into people's homes including cabaret, comedy, singing and magical performances from Titania Trust, The Squirrels double act, David Fung and Kimberley Moore.

Performers from the Norwich Pride 2021 show which was streamed online from Norwich Puppet Theatre. - Credit: Robert George

As well as entertainment there were serious discussions over the issues facing the LGBT+ community in a virtual Question Time session as well as a rainbow baking and cake decorating masterclass.

Pride town crier, Mike Wabe, launches Norwich Pride with a special cry and drag queens the Squirrels, MSK, left, and Miss Crystal, by the GoGoDino Prideosaurus at the Forum. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

But it was kicked off in style with a special performance by Norwich Pride town crier Mike Wabe who performed a Pride-inspired speech live at the Forum.

Norwich Pride town crier Mike Wabe walking through the city centre for the 2021 celebrations. - Credit: Michelle Savage

Michelle Savage, trustee of Norwich Pride, said: "It has been absolutely phenomenal. Even the small gathering for the cry generated a huge amount of excitement. We went on a mini march and it was lovely atmosphere. There were lots of people dressed up and lots of people had organised Pride picnics. We were also jam-packed with beautiful messages of support online from people in Norwich.

"Social media has turned into a rainbow today. It has been lit up."

One half of The Squirrels outside a Norwich Pride display in the city centre. - Credit: Michelle Savage

She added that as well as people celebrating Norwich Pride at home, several businesses displayed rainbow colours.

"There were more shops and businesses getting involved that ever before," Ms Savage added.

Norwich Pride town crier Mike Wabe with people dressed up for the 2021 celebrations. - Credit: Michelle Savage

In-person celebrations included art exhibitions, a spoken word workshops and paddleboarding at the Norfolk and Norwich Millennium Library, Norwich Castle Museum and Art Gallery, Circle Space Gallery on St Augustines Street and Red Lion pub on Bishopgate, among other attractions.

A samba band performing in the city centre for Norwich Pride 2021. - Credit: Michelle Savage

Participants and volunteers at Catton parkrun and Sloughbottom parkrun even donned rainbow outfits for the free 5k runs.

A city guide dressed up to mark Norwich Pride 2021. - Credit: Michelle Savage

Joe Ballard, Norwich Pride chair, said: "Today went fantastically. It was the cherry on top of a big cake of a run-up of Pride events. Norwich and Norfolk is welcoming to everyone."

TItania Trust performing for the Norwich Pride 2021 live streamed event from Norwich Puppet Theatre in front of a select crowd of volunteers. - Credit: Michelle Savage

But he added that the LGBT+ community suffered discrimination in other countries.

Performers for the Norwich Pride 2021 live streamed event. - Credit: Michelle Savage

"Pride is a movement and we will keep on moving for as long as we are needed. Laws change overnight but attitudes take generations."















