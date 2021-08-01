News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > Things to do

Gallery

Praise for city's welcoming spirit after 'phenomenal' Norwich Pride

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 7:09 AM August 1, 2021    Updated: 7:24 AM August 1, 2021
Performers for the Norwich Pride 2021 live streamed show.

Performers for the Norwich Pride 2021 live streamed show. - Credit: Michelle Savage

Entertainers and organisers of this year's Norwich Pride have praised the phenomenal community spirt and enthusiasm of the celebrations.

Norwich Pride town crier Mike Wabe with The Squirrels and a young visitor to the city for Norwich Pride 2021.

Norwich Pride town crier Mike Wabe with The Squirrels and a young visitor to the city for Norwich Pride 2021. - Credit: Michelle Savage

For the 13th year, many events were live streamed on July 31 from Norwich Puppet Theatre into people's homes including cabaret, comedy, singing and magical performances from Titania Trust, The Squirrels double act, David Fung and Kimberley Moore.

Performers from the Norwich Pride 2021 show which was streamed online from Norwich Puppet Theatre.

Performers from the Norwich Pride 2021 show which was streamed online from Norwich Puppet Theatre. - Credit: Robert George

As well as entertainment there were serious discussions over the issues facing the LGBT+ community in a virtual Question Time session as well as a rainbow baking and cake decorating masterclass.

Pride town crier, Mike Wabe, launches Norwich Pride with a special cry and drag queens the Squirrels

Pride town crier, Mike Wabe, launches Norwich Pride with a special cry and drag queens the Squirrels, MSK, left, and Miss Crystal, by the GoGoDino Prideosaurus at the Forum. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

But it was kicked off in style with a special performance by Norwich Pride town crier Mike Wabe who performed a Pride-inspired speech live at the Forum.

Norwich Pride town crier Mike Wabe walking through the city centre for the 2021 celebrations.

Norwich Pride town crier Mike Wabe walking through the city centre for the 2021 celebrations. - Credit: Michelle Savage

Michelle Savage, trustee of Norwich Pride, said: "It has been absolutely phenomenal. Even the small gathering for the cry generated a huge amount of excitement. We went on a mini march and it was lovely atmosphere. There were lots of people dressed up and lots of people had organised Pride picnics. We were also jam-packed with beautiful messages of support online from people in Norwich.

"Social media has turned into a rainbow today. It has been lit up."

One half of The Squirrels outside a Norwich Pride display in the city centre.

One half of The Squirrels outside a Norwich Pride display in the city centre. - Credit: Michelle Savage

She added that as well as people celebrating Norwich Pride at home, several businesses displayed rainbow colours.

"There were more shops and businesses getting involved that ever before," Ms Savage added.

Norwich Pride town crier Mike Wabe with people dressed up for the 2021 celebrations.

Norwich Pride town crier Mike Wabe with people dressed up for the 2021 celebrations. - Credit: Michelle Savage

Most Read

  1. 1 Man and woman found dead in home
  2. 2 Every Norfolk primary school rated as 'Outstanding'
  3. 3 Water starts gushing out of sinkhole on Norwich city centre road
  1. 4 Despair over fly-tipping and rats in city suburb
  2. 5 Parts of busy Norwich road to be shut for three days for repairs
  3. 6 Neighbours sick of road turning into 'scene from Fast & Furious'
  4. 7 'People make slavery jokes' - Black student on racism in schools
  5. 8 New Lidl supermarket opens in Norwich
  6. 9 Anti-vax protesters descend on Norwich pub demanding entry
  7. 10 Car catches fire after early morning crash

In-person celebrations included art exhibitions, a spoken word workshops and paddleboarding at the Norfolk and Norwich Millennium Library, Norwich Castle Museum and Art Gallery, Circle Space Gallery on St Augustines Street and Red Lion pub on Bishopgate, among other attractions.

A samba band performing in the city centre for Norwich Pride 2021.

A samba band performing in the city centre for Norwich Pride 2021. - Credit: Michelle Savage

Participants and volunteers at Catton parkrun and Sloughbottom parkrun even donned rainbow outfits for the free 5k runs.

A city guide dressed up to mark Norwich Pride 2021.

A city guide dressed up to mark Norwich Pride 2021. - Credit: Michelle Savage

Joe Ballard, Norwich Pride chair, said: "Today went fantastically. It was the cherry on top of a big cake of a run-up of Pride events. Norwich and Norfolk is welcoming to everyone."

TItania Trust performing for the Norwich Pride 2021 live streamed event from Norwich Puppet Theatre.

TItania Trust performing for the Norwich Pride 2021 live streamed event from Norwich Puppet Theatre in front of a select crowd of volunteers. - Credit: Michelle Savage

But he added that the LGBT+ community suffered discrimination in other countries.

Performers for the Norwich Pride 2021 live streamed event.

Performers for the Norwich Pride 2021 live streamed event. - Credit: Michelle Savage

"Pride is a movement and we will keep on moving for as long as we are needed. Laws change overnight but attitudes take generations."





Norwich Pride
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The man's body was discovered at The Barn in Bowthorpe

Neighbours' shock as man's body found in flat weeks after he died

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Comedian Paul Eastwood who had been a favourite with Norfolk audiences.

Tributes to popular entertainer after death following tragic accident

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Milton Keynes Dons Manager Russell Martin during the Papa Johns Trophy match at Stadium MK, Milton K

Former City skipper a frontrunner for Swansea job

Mark Armstrong

Author Picture Icon
Milot Rashica has arrived from Werder Bremen ahead of the Premier League season

Financial clause revealed in Rashica move to Norwich City

Mark Armstrong

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus