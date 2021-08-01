Gallery
Praise for city's welcoming spirit after 'phenomenal' Norwich Pride
- Credit: Michelle Savage
Entertainers and organisers of this year's Norwich Pride have praised the phenomenal community spirt and enthusiasm of the celebrations.
For the 13th year, many events were live streamed on July 31 from Norwich Puppet Theatre into people's homes including cabaret, comedy, singing and magical performances from Titania Trust, The Squirrels double act, David Fung and Kimberley Moore.
As well as entertainment there were serious discussions over the issues facing the LGBT+ community in a virtual Question Time session as well as a rainbow baking and cake decorating masterclass.
But it was kicked off in style with a special performance by Norwich Pride town crier Mike Wabe who performed a Pride-inspired speech live at the Forum.
Michelle Savage, trustee of Norwich Pride, said: "It has been absolutely phenomenal. Even the small gathering for the cry generated a huge amount of excitement. We went on a mini march and it was lovely atmosphere. There were lots of people dressed up and lots of people had organised Pride picnics. We were also jam-packed with beautiful messages of support online from people in Norwich.
"Social media has turned into a rainbow today. It has been lit up."
She added that as well as people celebrating Norwich Pride at home, several businesses displayed rainbow colours.
"There were more shops and businesses getting involved that ever before," Ms Savage added.
In-person celebrations included art exhibitions, a spoken word workshops and paddleboarding at the Norfolk and Norwich Millennium Library, Norwich Castle Museum and Art Gallery, Circle Space Gallery on St Augustines Street and Red Lion pub on Bishopgate, among other attractions.
Participants and volunteers at Catton parkrun and Sloughbottom parkrun even donned rainbow outfits for the free 5k runs.
Joe Ballard, Norwich Pride chair, said: "Today went fantastically. It was the cherry on top of a big cake of a run-up of Pride events. Norwich and Norfolk is welcoming to everyone."
But he added that the LGBT+ community suffered discrimination in other countries.
"Pride is a movement and we will keep on moving for as long as we are needed. Laws change overnight but attitudes take generations."