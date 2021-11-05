More than 50 shows planned for Norwich Playhouse director's final farewell
Norwich Playhouse has announced its lineup for the 2022 spring season.
Comedy from Ed Gamble, a production of Frankenstein and live music from Camille O'Sullivan are among the many acts scheduled.
This will be the final season curated by theatre director Caroline Richardson, who is retiring after 25 years in the role.
More than 50 shows are planned, which will champion the themes and acts much-loved by the outgoing director.
Ms Richardson said: “There should be something for everyone, in fact more than one thing I hope!
"Theatre is so important because it’s live; every time someone goes to see it, it’s different. Theatre informs, it entertains, it gives out wisdom, and it gives out mirth. It gives out everything that makes life worth living."
The season kicks off with Norfolk comedy duo, the Nimmo Twins, who will be returning for a special 25th anniversary show between January 5 to January 23.
Comedy fans can also look forward to sets from Ed Gamble, Dylan Moran, Simon Brodkin and Lou Sanders over the season.
Productions of Jekyll and Hyde, Frankenstein and Twelfth Night are to feature alongside children shows such as Oi Frog! and The Smartest Giant in Town.
Caroline Richardson joined Norwich Playhouse in 1996, six months after it opened, and has gone on to establish its reputation as a leading arts venue in the east.
She will be handing over programming duties to the Norwich Theatre team, led by CEO and creative director Stephen Crocker and creative programmes director Wendy Ellis.
Mr Crocker said: "Working alongside Catherine for the past five years has been an absolute honour and I will always remain in awe of her achievements."
On reflecting on her career, Ms Richardson said: "I think I'll miss the audiences' enjoyment the most.
"Whether it's being able to hear a pin drop in an agonising drama, or guts and roars of laughter, both are delightful.
"It's absolutely wonderful to stand at the back of the auditorium in a sold out show and think 'I helped do this.'"
Tickets are now on sale and can be booked online here or by calling 01603 630 000.