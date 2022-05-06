Play cancels rest of UK tour ahead of Norwich performances

A play that was set to come to Norwich Theatre Royal has cancelled its UK tour - Credit: Denise Bradley

A play based on a worldwide bestseller has cancelled the rest of its UK tour, including Norwich performances.

The Da Vinci Code, which was due to take place in Norwich from May 23 to May 28, was cancelled for unspecified reasons.

The play is based on a Dan Brown novel of the same name, which was made into a film starring Tom Hanks in 2006.

The story follows symbologist Robert Landon, played in the tour by Nigel Harman, and cryptologist Sophie Neveu, played by Hannah Rose Caton, after the murder of the curator of the Louvre.

The Da Vinci was due to come to Norwich in late May. Pictured: Nigel Harman - Credit: Oliver Rosser, Feast Creative

It explores an alternative religious history relating to the Holy Grail legend and Mary Magdalene's role in the origin of Christianity.

The producers of The Da Vinci Code said: “Due to the current challenges of touring, we have made the difficult decision to conclude The Da Vinci Code earlier than expected.

"We are exceptionally proud of the work done by the cast and creative team who made this wonderful show, and we hope that it will be seen again before long.

"We apologise for any disappointment caused and ask that audiences continue to support theatre as the industry continues to recover.”

Norwich Theatre Royal has contacted all ticket holders to offer a credit note or refund.