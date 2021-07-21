High-profile Shakespeare shows cancelled due to positive Covid test

Published: 10:23 AM July 21, 2021

Stephen Crocker, chief executive and creative director of Norwich Theatre, and Paul Taylor-Mills, artistic director of Turbine Theatre, at the Interlude tent in Norwich Cathedral Close - Credit: Danielle Booden

Two eagerly-awaited nights of a Shakespeare drama in the shadow of Norwich Cathedral have been cancelled after one of its cast members tested positive for Covid.

A Midsummer Night's Dream had been due to take place on Thursday and Friday (July 22-23) as part of Norwich Theatre's 'Interlude in the Close' season.

But one of the two-strong cast has registered a positive test for Covid, resulting in the two performances being cancelled.

The Interlude tent at Norwich Cathedral Close - Credit: Danielle Booden

Theatre company Out of Chaos will instead perform the play at Norwich Playhouse on Saturday, October 16, starting at 7.30pm.

Interlude is a collaboration between Norwich Theatre - which runs the Theatre Royal, Playhouse and Stage Two - and Lost in Translation Circus.

You may also want to watch:

It launched in Chapelfield Gardens last year, and is back for a second summer at a new location of Norwich Cathedral Close.

Shows are taking place in a big top tent on the fields of Norwich School.

Award-winning comedian Rich Hall is set to perform on Wednesday evening.