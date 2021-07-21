High-profile Shakespeare shows cancelled due to positive Covid test
- Credit: Danielle Booden
Two eagerly-awaited nights of a Shakespeare drama in the shadow of Norwich Cathedral have been cancelled after one of its cast members tested positive for Covid.
A Midsummer Night's Dream had been due to take place on Thursday and Friday (July 22-23) as part of Norwich Theatre's 'Interlude in the Close' season.
But one of the two-strong cast has registered a positive test for Covid, resulting in the two performances being cancelled.
Theatre company Out of Chaos will instead perform the play at Norwich Playhouse on Saturday, October 16, starting at 7.30pm.
Interlude is a collaboration between Norwich Theatre - which runs the Theatre Royal, Playhouse and Stage Two - and Lost in Translation Circus.
You may also want to watch:
It launched in Chapelfield Gardens last year, and is back for a second summer at a new location of Norwich Cathedral Close.
Shows are taking place in a big top tent on the fields of Norwich School.
Most Read
- 1 Old disused ice rink closed down for decade for sale
- 2 Call for action at troubled hotel as couple find woman in room at 5am
- 3 'I've lost my best friend': Bar owner's Dillon the dog dies
- 4 Three-vehicle collision on outskirts of Norwich
- 5 Coastguard and ambulance called to river near Norwich
- 6 'Tougher stance': Plans to control new housing in Norwich suburb
- 7 Man exposed himself and threatened teen girls at Norwich station
- 8 City announce Premier League casual home ticket prices
- 9 Roof cut off taxi to release people after A140 crash with lorry
- 10 Walnut tree-trim ban for mum with nut allergy daughter
Award-winning comedian Rich Hall is set to perform on Wednesday evening.