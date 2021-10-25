News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Film Festival returns with biggest line-up to date

Eleanor Pringle

Published: 11:21 AM October 25, 2021   
Actor Christopher Eccleston speaking at Norwich Film Festival. Photo: Emma Louise Smith

Norwich Film Festival always draws a crowd. Here actor Christopher Eccleston talks to cinema fans at a previous festival. - Credit: Archant

The Norwich Film Festival is back and bigger than ever with more than 130 movies on offer. 

The event will see the festival's team put on their biggest showcase to date with films from 21 countries being aired. 

And tickets are now on sale for the screenings which will take place from November 12 to 21. 

Kellen Playford, founder and lead consultant of Norwich Film Festival, said: “We’re coming back with a bold programme of a record-number of films. Each year, the festival has grown, including the number of visitors.

General View of the Forum in NorwichPicture: James BassCopy: For: EDP NewsEastern Daily Press © 2008

The Forum in Norwich - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2008

"Offering people great cinematic experiences again is an absolute joy to be able to do. 

“We’re showcasing some of the best short films to audiences and I’m proud of our volunteers who have made this happen. It will be one of Norwich’s major events again and we’re looking forward to seeing people being inspired by amazing stories.”

Almost 1,300 films were submitted by talented regional, national and international filmmakers.

As well as showcasing talent from East Anglia creators also feature from the US, Israel, China, Lebanon and continental Europe.

The Norwich Film Festival also shows a curated selection of short films from the Oska Bright Film Festival which champions made by, or featuring, people with learning disabilities and autism.

And in a bid to show as many of the pieces as possible the team has opted for a hybrid viewing model with some viewings taking place in person and some online. 

Among many other famous faces a few of the stars viewers can spot include Stephen Fry, Himesh Patel - who starred in Danny Boyle hit, Yesterday - and Michael Smiley of Kill List fame.

Film screenings are at The Forum and The Garage, from Friday, November 12 to Sunday November 21.

Those who can’t manage to squeeze in everything they want to watch in person can catch up online until Tuesday, November 30. 

The festival has also received the support of headline sponsors BFI Film Audience Network, Gasway, Norwich Business Improvement District, Norwich City Council and the University of East Anglia.

Tickets are available now at www.norwichfilmfestival.co.uk/events.

