No fuel, no worries: Cycle routes around Norwich to beat the queues

Published: 2:52 PM September 29, 2021

Norwich has a great network of cycle paths for your morning commute - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

People looking to avoid petrol station jams can get around the city just as easily thanks to the city's brilliant cycle routes.

The cycleways take in some well known places in the city including Mousehold Heath and the University of East Anglia.

To help you swap your car for your bike and skip the traffic here are seven cycle routes in and around Norwich.

1. Bowthorpe to Broadland Business Park

Beginning near Bowthorpe Industrial Estate this route travels west to east through the city and ends at Broadland Business Park.

It can be joined from Dereham Road from the west and Old Chapel Way in the east.

It uses mostly quiet roads although stretches along Earlham Road and Prince of Wales Road can often be busy. The route goes past Earlham Cemetery and Rosary Cemetery.

Whitlingham Country Park in Trowse is a great place to cycle to - Credit: Archant

2. Drayton to Whitlingham

This route forms part of the National Cycle Route 1 which stretches from King's Lynn to Harwich in Essex. It also follows parts of Marriott's Way. If you are looking to spend as little time on the road as possible, this would be a great route to try.

Starting at Drayton it follows the River Wensum through the city centre and ends up at Whitlingham Country Park. One for nature lovers as well as commuters.

Closer to the city centre, it can be joined from Hellesdon Road in Earlham and at King Street in the south east.

3. Lakenham to Norwich Airport

Starting near White Lodge Business Park this route travels south to north through Norwich and finishes at the Aviation Academy at the airport.

This handy cycle path goes past some city landmarks including Norwich Castle and Waterloo Park.

It can be joined at Old Hall Road in the south and Heyford Road in the north.

Getting to the N&N Hospital is easy by bike - Credit: Archant

4. Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital to Heartsease

People travelling to the hospital, Norwich Research Park and the University of East Anglia often use this important route, helping cyclists stay off busy roads to reach their destination.

It travels south west to north east and also takes in the expansive Mousehold Heath. You can join the cycleway from Colney Lane and head east along the Avenues into the city centre. From the eastern side you can join from Laundry Lane.

The Wymondham to Sprowston route gives cyclists easy access to and fro from Norwich to Wymondham abbey - Credit: Sonya Duncan

5. Wymondham to Sprowston

Residents of Hethersett and Wymondham can get to the city safely via this route which offers a cycle path off the busy main roads.

It ends up in Sprowston and travels along Magdalen Street which has lots of great coffee shops to stop at if you need a morning brew.

You can join this route from Newmarket Road in Cringleford and North Walsham Road in the north east of the city.

6. Inner Circuit

This circular route covers the outskirts of the city centre and is a useful trail to reach many different destinations across Norwich.

It uses quieter roads in the city and you can easily join other routes in order to get to different destinations.

The route goes past some major roads around the city including Drayton Road, Sprowston Road, Unthank Road and Thorpe Road.

A map of Norwich cycle routes - Credit: Norfolk County Council

7. Outer Circuit

Circling the outer limits of the city this route connects with other parts of the cycle network to allow you to get into the city safely.

It mostly uses quieter roads and goes past areas such as Marston Marshes and Bowthorpe Marsh.

The Outer Circuit can be joined at spots around the city including Hellesdon, Sprowston, Heartsease, Tuckswood and Cringleford.