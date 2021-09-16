News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > Things to do

The show must go on! Curtain FINALLY up for Joseph cast

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Skyring

Published: 2:30 PM September 16, 2021   
The show will go on thanks to Kirk and George

The show will go on thanks to Kirk and George - Credit: Aylsham High School/Kirk Wills

Kids at a Norfolk high school will finally be able to don their sequin-covered, technicolour costumes after beating all the Covid odds. 

Kirk Wills is the creative genius behind the Norwich based Norfolk Costume Company.

He created the outfits for the cast of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat at Aylsham High School, years after the show was first commissioned. 

Mr Wills, who also directed the show, said: "We have been determined that the students and my costumes would have a show come hell or high water.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat will go ahead at Aylsham High School costumed by a Norwich costume company. 

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat will go ahead at Aylsham High School costumed by a Norwich costume company. - Credit: Kirk Wills

"I have found the students to be a real inspiration with their drive for the show to go on with an audience."

Kirk Wills is costuming and Directing the production of Joseph and The Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat

Kirk Wills is costuming and Directing the production of Joseph and The Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat at Aylsham High School. - Credit: Kirk Wills

You may also want to watch:

The production was rearranged four times during the lockdown, eventually deciding to move the show to December 2021.

Mr Wills said: "For the first time in 22 years of productions at Aylsham High School productions, we decided to use year 7's in the principle roles."

George Bartlett-Archerry plays the leading role of Joseph in the production. 

George Bartlett-Archerry plays the leading role of Joseph in the production. - Credit: Kirk Wills

Most Read

  1. 1 Man found in city flat named at inquest
  2. 2 Driver dies in crash on A47
  3. 3 Hungry and helpless: Rough sleepers' fears ahead of harsh winter
  1. 4 Villagers' outrage as trees and hedges axed in ongoing battle
  2. 5 Prince of Wales club offering drinks' protectors to stop spiking
  3. 6 Norwich will be 'On The Huh' at new monthly drag cabaret
  4. 7 'Nearly broke his arm': Parents' horror as ANOTHER park vandalised
  5. 8 New homes to be built at former hospital site struck by arson attack
  6. 9 Electric vehicle owners could have to pay £50 to run cables to cars
  7. 10 Police clamp down on dog poo and sex at church

George Barlett-Archerry will be playing the leading role of Joseph in the production, he said: "To be leading the company in my first full scale musical is nerve-wracking but I jumped at the chance."

Norwich News
Aylsham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The car flipped over onto its back

Woman not allowed to be in front seat of any car after Norwich collision

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Sam Avery at the disused St Peter Parmentergate church in King Street, where he is moving his Drug S

At least in heaven I can skate: Bid to turn church into skatepark unveiled

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
sainsburys

Exclusive

'A kick in the teeth' - Sainsbury's staff angry at Boxing Day 'gift'

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Feast on the market is closing down

Yorkshire pudding wrap stall shuts on Norwich market

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon