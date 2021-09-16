The show must go on! Curtain FINALLY up for Joseph cast

Published: 2:30 PM September 16, 2021

The show will go on thanks to Kirk and George - Credit: Aylsham High School/Kirk Wills

Kids at a Norfolk high school will finally be able to don their sequin-covered, technicolour costumes after beating all the Covid odds.

Kirk Wills is the creative genius behind the Norwich based Norfolk Costume Company.

He created the outfits for the cast of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat at Aylsham High School, years after the show was first commissioned.

Mr Wills, who also directed the show, said: "We have been determined that the students and my costumes would have a show come hell or high water.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat will go ahead at Aylsham High School costumed by a Norwich costume company. - Credit: Kirk Wills

"I have found the students to be a real inspiration with their drive for the show to go on with an audience."

Kirk Wills is costuming and Directing the production of Joseph and The Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat at Aylsham High School. - Credit: Kirk Wills

You may also want to watch:

The production was rearranged four times during the lockdown, eventually deciding to move the show to December 2021.

Mr Wills said: "For the first time in 22 years of productions at Aylsham High School productions, we decided to use year 7's in the principle roles."

George Bartlett-Archerry plays the leading role of Joseph in the production. - Credit: Kirk Wills

George Barlett-Archerry will be playing the leading role of Joseph in the production, he said: "To be leading the company in my first full scale musical is nerve-wracking but I jumped at the chance."