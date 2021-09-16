The show must go on! Curtain FINALLY up for Joseph cast
- Credit: Aylsham High School/Kirk Wills
Kids at a Norfolk high school will finally be able to don their sequin-covered, technicolour costumes after beating all the Covid odds.
Kirk Wills is the creative genius behind the Norwich based Norfolk Costume Company.
He created the outfits for the cast of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat at Aylsham High School, years after the show was first commissioned.
Mr Wills, who also directed the show, said: "We have been determined that the students and my costumes would have a show come hell or high water.
"I have found the students to be a real inspiration with their drive for the show to go on with an audience."
The production was rearranged four times during the lockdown, eventually deciding to move the show to December 2021.
Mr Wills said: "For the first time in 22 years of productions at Aylsham High School productions, we decided to use year 7's in the principle roles."
George Barlett-Archerry will be playing the leading role of Joseph in the production, he said: "To be leading the company in my first full scale musical is nerve-wracking but I jumped at the chance."