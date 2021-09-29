Sell out 'Whose Line is it Anyway'-style comedy show comes to Norwich

Published: 1:00 PM September 29, 2021

The Intellectual Hooligans normally see their shows sell out - and they're back - Credit: Peter Smith

People have been short of laughs for the last year or so - and one comedy troupe is determined to put it right.

The Intellectual Hooligans are well-known for their 'Whose Line is it Anyway'-style shows and sell out the vast majority of their performances.

And they are finally back, with an additional boon for NHS workers in the form of discounted entry.

The troupe was formed in October 2013 by Dan Taylor.

He said: "Many of us in the troupe have either a direct or indirect connection with somebody who works in the NHS;

“The health service has really been the flood gates that have held the dam of Covid from wreaking destruction."

The Intellectual Hooligans next show is at the Maddermarket Theatre in Norwich on 16 October - Credit: Peter Smith

Dan approached the Maddermarket several months ago and pitched the idea of doing a gig that not only thanked those who worked for the NHS, but also could generate money for the Maddermarket theatre at the same time.

He said: "We’ve long had a very healthy and fruitful relationship with the Maddermarket theatre, we’ve been performing there for six years now.

“Anything we could do to help them is the least we could do.

"The theatre and entertainment industry was so hard hit by Covid, we just want to help."

And so the team have put on a special show to mark the return to a new 'normal' while donating half of the ticket proceedings to the theatre.

Dan added: “The gig ties in well with the start of the university term, so I know we will have a lot of young people wanting to use it as a social event for their clubs and societies.

“Comedy has always been a social event, which is best enjoyed with others rather than in isolation.”

The troupe will be paying it forward by offering NHS discounted tickets and giving half of the ticket sales to the Maddermarket theatre. - Credit: Peter Smith

The troupe see the gig as a win-win, as they get to perform again having not had an opportunity for public performance in Norwich for well over 18 months.

“I very much hope that this will also provide the springboard for us to return to regular gigs for the Maddermarket well into the future," said Dan.

The show will be held on October 16.

Tickets are £4 and discounted for NHS staff.

Tickets can be found on the Maddermarket website.