Contemporary art exhibition opens in Norwich
Norfolk Contemporary Arts Society (NCAS) has opened the doors to its new group exhibition ncas21, which displays diverse, interesting and high standard contemporary work produced in Norfolk.
Out of 240 works submitted by 95 artists, just 52 were anonymously selected from 46 artists, by a panel of Norfolk-based curators, tutors and artists.
The panel consisted of curator of modern and contemporary art at Norwich Castle Museum and Art Gallery, Rosy Gray; artist and former associate professor in fine art at Norwich University of the Arts, Carl Rowe, and sculptor and former senior tutor Royal College of Art, Lee Grandjean. The panel was chaired by Selwyn Taylor, NCAS deputy chair.
Chris Mardell, chair of NCAS, said: "Art has taught us in the last two years that it can act as a universal symbol of hope, it offers individual moments of reflection, and creates support and much-needed daily distraction from the new challenges that confront us."
The Norfolk Contemporary Art Society is a charitable association founded in 1956. As well as supporting the work of emerging and established regional artists, work from NCAS forms the basis of holdings of post-war art at the Norwich Castle Museum and Art Gallery.
The nca21 exhibition is open until December 4 at Norwich Cathedral's Hostry. It is free to enter and all work on display is for sale.
