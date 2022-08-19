Time ticks at Norwich Cathedral exhibition
- Credit: James Bass/Kate Wolstenholme
Ideas surrounding time are explored within a new exhibition at Norwich Cathedral.
In the show, supported by Norfolk County Council, artist Ann Hulland has created a range of works for the Hostry gallery - both site-specific and lockdown pieces.
Central to the exhibition is an interactive, three-dimensional calendar, where visitors are invited to place a circle of Hulland's artwork into the slot of their birthday, creating a running history.
Historically, Norwich Cathedral provided hospitality overnight for travellers. Hulland utilises UN-approved food barrels, used for sending aid around the world within the piece as a nod to the site's past.
Running alongside is a 40-minute projection, which connotes a contemporary painting, and documents all the names of past clergy who have served at the Cathedral over the last nine centuries. The work was inspired by the daily act of reading aloud the names of past celebrants who died on that day.
Other works featured were created during Covid-19 lockdowns. Hulland says: "Time started passing in quite a strange way. For some people it stopped, for some people it became a void. We became very conscious about time."
Mixed media work explores the elements we became very used to during that period of time - statistics and symbols, mortality, fear and restrictions.
Most Read
- 1 Cafe and bar with rooftop terrace to open in city centre
- 2 More TUI chaos as ANOTHER flight lands in Belfast instead of Corfu
- 3 Warning traffic disruption will kill Christmas trade in the city
- 4 Jesy Nelson 'obsessed' with former city nightclub manager turned drag queen
- 5 Japanese small plates restaurant opens in Norwich city centre
- 6 Demolition work starts on former Broads pub
- 7 City architect puts huge family home on the market for £1.45m
- 8 Road to close as work continues on new school near Norwich
- 9 Man in 60s investigated as emergency services rush to Anglia Square
- 10 City roadworks extended for another month
Marking Time(s) is on display in Norwich Cathedral’s Hostry until September 24.