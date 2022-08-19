Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > Things to do

Time ticks at Norwich Cathedral exhibition

Author Picture Icon

Kate Wolstenholme

Published: 10:30 PM August 19, 2022
Marking Time(s), by Ann Hulland, is on display in Norwich Cathedral’s Hostry until 27 August 2022

Marking Time(s), by Ann Hulland, is on display in Norwich Cathedral’s Hostry until 27 August 2022 - Credit: James Bass/Kate Wolstenholme

Ideas surrounding time are explored within a new exhibition at Norwich Cathedral.

In the show, supported by Norfolk County Council, artist Ann Hulland has created a range of works for the Hostry gallery - both site-specific and lockdown pieces.

Marking Time(s), by Ann Hulland, is on display in Norwich Cathedral’s Hostry until 27 August 2022

Marking Time(s), by Ann Hulland (pictured), is on display in Norwich Cathedral’s Hostry until 27 August 2022 - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Central to the exhibition is an interactive, three-dimensional calendar, where visitors are invited to place a circle of Hulland's artwork into the slot of their birthday, creating a running history.

Historically, Norwich Cathedral provided hospitality overnight for travellers. Hulland utilises UN-approved food barrels, used for sending aid around the world within the piece as a nod to the site's past.

Marking Time(s), by Ann Hulland, is on display in Norwich Cathedral’s Hostry until 27 August 2022

Marking Time(s), by Ann Hulland, is on display in Norwich Cathedral’s Hostry until 27 August 2022 - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Running alongside is a 40-minute projection, which connotes a contemporary painting, and documents all the names of past clergy who have served at the Cathedral over the last nine centuries. The work was inspired by the daily act of reading aloud the names of past celebrants who died on that day.

Marking Time(s), by Ann Hulland, is on display in Norwich Cathedral’s Hostry until 27 August 2022

Marking Time(s), by Ann Hulland, is on display in Norwich Cathedral’s Hostry until 27 August 2022 - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Other works featured were created during Covid-19 lockdowns. Hulland says: "Time started passing in quite a strange way. For some people it stopped, for some people it became a void. We became very conscious about time."

Mixed media work explores the elements we became very used to during that period of time - statistics and symbols, mortality, fear and restrictions.

Marking Time(s), by Ann Hulland, is on display in Norwich Cathedral’s Hostry until 27 August 2022

Marking Time(s), by Ann Hulland, is on display in Norwich Cathedral’s Hostry until 27 August 2022 - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Marking Time(s), by Ann Hulland, is on display in Norwich Cathedral’s Hostry until 27 August 2022

Marking Time(s), by Ann Hulland, is on display in Norwich Cathedral’s Hostry until 27 August 2022 - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Most Read

  1. 1 Cafe and bar with rooftop terrace to open in city centre
  2. 2 More TUI chaos as ANOTHER flight lands in Belfast instead of Corfu
  3. 3 Warning traffic disruption will kill Christmas trade in the city
  1. 4 Jesy Nelson 'obsessed' with former city nightclub manager turned drag queen
  2. 5 Japanese small plates restaurant opens in Norwich city centre
  3. 6 Demolition work starts on former Broads pub
  4. 7 City architect puts huge family home on the market for £1.45m
  5. 8 Road to close as work continues on new school near Norwich
  6. 9 Man in 60s investigated as emergency services rush to Anglia Square
  7. 10 City roadworks extended for another month

Marking Time(s) is on display in Norwich Cathedral’s Hostry until September 24.

Arts & Culture
Norwich News

Don't Miss

Wish you were here? Passengers en route to Mallorca (left) instead landed in Belfast (right) on Tuesday morning.

Exclusive

City passengers on TUI flight to Mallorca land in BELFAST

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
A group named the 'Patriotic Alternative' protesting a drag queen storytime outside the forum in Nor

Protests outside drag queen story event sees police called in

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon
An F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jet has been flying over Norfolk as part of night time training exercises

Fighter jet heard roaring over Norwich in night time training exercise

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Mark Overton, owner of The Little Seafood Truck. Picture: Danielle Booden

'Seafood isn't just for posh people': Affordable fishmonger opens in city

Sophie Skyring

Author Picture Icon