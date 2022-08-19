Time ticks at Norwich Cathedral exhibition

Marking Time(s), by Ann Hulland, is on display in Norwich Cathedral’s Hostry until 27 August 2022 - Credit: James Bass/Kate Wolstenholme

Ideas surrounding time are explored within a new exhibition at Norwich Cathedral.

In the show, supported by Norfolk County Council, artist Ann Hulland has created a range of works for the Hostry gallery - both site-specific and lockdown pieces.

Central to the exhibition is an interactive, three-dimensional calendar, where visitors are invited to place a circle of Hulland's artwork into the slot of their birthday, creating a running history.

Historically, Norwich Cathedral provided hospitality overnight for travellers. Hulland utilises UN-approved food barrels, used for sending aid around the world within the piece as a nod to the site's past.

Running alongside is a 40-minute projection, which connotes a contemporary painting, and documents all the names of past clergy who have served at the Cathedral over the last nine centuries. The work was inspired by the daily act of reading aloud the names of past celebrants who died on that day.

Other works featured were created during Covid-19 lockdowns. Hulland says: "Time started passing in quite a strange way. For some people it stopped, for some people it became a void. We became very conscious about time."

Mixed media work explores the elements we became very used to during that period of time - statistics and symbols, mortality, fear and restrictions.

Marking Time(s) is on display in Norwich Cathedral’s Hostry until September 24.