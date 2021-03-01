Submissions open for Norwich Castle Open Art Show

Published: 9:22 AM March 1, 2021

A call for submissions has been made ahead of the sixth year of the Norwich Castle Open Art Show, with the theme of Somewhere Unexpected.

Rosy Gray, curator of modern and contemporary art at Norwich Castle, said: "The call is inviting artists to respond to the events that have been happening over the last year, but their response particularly to the landscape that surrounds them".

With travel restrictions in place for most of the last year, our immediate surroundings have dominated our lives more than ever, and the show is set to exhibit personal reactions to an unprecedented time in all our lives.

The Open Art Show coincides with Norwich Castle's major exhibition A Passion for Landscape: Rediscovering John Crome, which aims to "re-examine his reputation as a painter, a landscape painter particularly", as part of bicentenary celebrations marking the Norwich artist's death.

Norwich Castle's major exhibition A Passion for Landscape: Rediscovering John Crome will be opening this year. Norwich River: Afternoon, c.1812-1819, by John Crome (1768- 1821), oil on canvas. - Credit: Norfolk Museums Service (Norwich Castle Museum & Art Gallery)

The exhibitions will, displayed side-by-side, will be a juxtaposition of old and new work created about and within East Anglia, showcasing the progression taken place over centuries.

Submissions from a wide variety of media are open to those living in East Anglia. Entries close on March 14. Up to 60 works will then be chosen for the show, opening on May 17, supported by the East Anglian Art Fund.

