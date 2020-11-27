New exhibition from the Norwich 20 Group at the Mandell's Gallery

Published: 10:09 AM November 27, 2020 Updated: 10:30 AM November 27, 2020

The Norwich 20 Group exhibition 'N20G in 2020' is on at the Mandell's Gallery on Elm Hill in Norwich, from the 2nd - 26th December. - Credit: Stephen Pendleton/Peter Baldwin/Chedgey

After many cancellations and postponements due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Norwich 20 Group (N20G) is to hold their first exhibition this year.

- Credit: Peter Offord

The group, which was established in Norwich in 1944, has played a key part in Norfolk’s art scene, organising events such as the Affordable Art Fair and The Big Draw. The work of 45 local artists will be on show at the exhibition, displaying a mix of work from painters, sculptors, printmakers and photographers.

- Credit: Tracey Ross

All the work on show has been made this year. Rachel Allen, director of Mandell’s Gallery, said: ‘It’s exciting to see the depth and quality of work produced during very difficult times and we hope you will agree.’ With most artists taking inspiration from the world around them, the work created during a time like this has great potential to be an interesting cross section of society.

- Credit: Peter Baldwin

Brigitte Hague, Chair of N20G, said, ‘During ‘lockdown’, many artists have still been busy in their studios or working at home; experimenting with new and different processes, painting plein air, or out walking and sketching - searching for fresh perspectives and new inspiration, or simply responding to their local surroundings and circumstances.’

- Credit: Rob Woods

The exhibition will be a well needed uplift for both the artists and viewers during strange and difficult times. It is more important than ever to support local businesses, artists and galleries who feel a direct impact from your patronage.

N20G in 2020 is on at the Mandell’s Gallery on Elm Hill in Norwich, from the 2 - 26 December.

- Credit: Stephen Pendleton

- Credit: Chedgey



