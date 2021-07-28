Norwich 20 Group exhibition at city church

Published: 8:29 PM July 28, 2021

A new exhibition from Norwich 20 Group, titled Naked in Norwich 2021, is on show at St Margaret's died on St Benedict's Street.

The exhibition celebrates the work from the weekly life workshop, which until lockdown had run continuously since the 1980s. There is a large focus within the show on the work of late Martin Ayres, a member of the workshop who died in 2019.

Naked in Norwich 2021 exhibition view with Martin Ayres sculptures. - Credit: Richard Cleland

Frances Martin, exhibition artist and curator, said: "It was such an honour to have the loan of just a small part of the many artworks by Martin from his family. These include two self portraits - one as a young man in the 1970s, along with a more recent portrait.

"Sadly Martin died in his early 70s, but before this at the age of 60 he undertook to paint 60 portraits of his family and friends - we are so pleased to include a group of 24 of these in our exhibition."

Alongside the exhibition, there will be a drawing afternoon on 31 July from 1.30pm to 4.30pm, with anyone welcome to come along and draw from two clothed and posed models.

You may also want to watch:

Naked in Norwich is on at St Margaret's Church until 31 July and is free to enter.