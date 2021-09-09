New art exhibition reflects on the national lockdowns

Published: 11:48 AM September 9, 2021

After the Storm? exhibition on at St Stephen's church in Norwich. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Seven local artists from the East Anglian art group Norwich 20 are currently exhibiting in St Stephen's Church in Norwich with their exhibition After the Storm?

The work, hung within the nave of the church, displays a mix of pieces in a range of medias which were made during the national lockdowns.

After the Storm? exhibition on at St Stephen's church in Norwich. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Artists from the long established group reacted to the way of life as we knew it, creating works reflecting on emotions and scenarios of the lockdowns.

The cafe within the nave will be open as usual, to enjoy refreshments as you sit within the artwork created by Frances Martin, Richard Cleland, Gwyneth Fitzmaurice, Liz Monahan, Mandy Rogers, L.S Walker and Helen Wells.

Frances Martin, Scattered Sheep, as part of the After the Storm? exhibition on at St Stephen's church in Norwich. - Credit: Frances Martin

Any donations will go towards the work of St Stephen’s which includes supporting the homeless and restoring the organ, which is part of Norwich’s musical heritage.

You may also want to watch:

After the Storm? is on at St Stephen's church, 4 - 25 September, running alongside the Café during normal opening times Monday – Saturday, 10am – 3pm.

Part of Liz Monahan's piece in the After the Storm? exhibition on at St Stephen's church in Norwich. - Credit: Liz Monahan

Helen Wells, Traces of Birds and Wind and Breath, in the After the Storm? exhibition on at St Stephen's church in Norwich. - Credit: Helen Wells

Frances Martin, A Place of Greater Safety, as part of the After the Storm? exhibition on at St Stephen's church in Norwich. - Credit: Frances Martin