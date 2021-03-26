Norfolk Drag Race UK star Bimini lands book deal

Published: 3:36 PM March 26, 2021

We chatted to Norfolk-born drag queen Bimini Bon Boulash ahead of the RuPaul's Drag Race UK final on Zoom. - Credit: Contributed

RuPaul's Drag Race UK series two may only have wrapped up a week ago, but Norfolk finalist Bimini Bon Boulash is wasting no time and has announced their first book.

Bimini Bon Boulash, the stage name of Tommy Hibbitts, is from Great Yarmouth and a former pupil of Lynn Grove Academy and finished runner-up to Lawrence Chaney.

But Bimini, who is non-binary and now lives in London, was a fan favourite throughout and it is no surprise that many opportunities have landed in their lap since the finale aired.

BIMINI BON BOOK AUTHOR 🔥🔥🔥

⠀

A DRAG QUEENS GUIDE TO LIFE (working title and cover TBA)

⠀

On the 28.10.2021 I will be releasing the beast into the world.



Available to pre-order now (SIGNED COPIES AVAILABLE!)



Cop yours here: https://t.co/gmPlAG30jB !!! 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/xK7BXHAYiK — BIMINI! (@biminibabes) March 26, 2021

They announced on Twitter on Friday that they are releasing a book called A Drag Queen's Guide to Life and will be "releasing the beast", their catchphrase on the show, on October 28 this year.

RuPaul's Drag Race is hosted by legendary American queen RuPaul Charles and has become a global phenomenon since it launched in America in 2009.