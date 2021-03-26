News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > Things to do

Norfolk Drag Race UK star Bimini lands book deal

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 3:36 PM March 26, 2021   
We chatted to Norfolk-born drag queen Bimini Bon Boulash ahead of the Ru Paul's Drag Race UK final on Zoom. 

We chatted to Norfolk-born drag queen Bimini Bon Boulash ahead of the RuPaul's Drag Race UK final on Zoom. - Credit: Contributed

RuPaul's Drag Race UK series two may only have wrapped up a week ago, but Norfolk finalist Bimini Bon Boulash is wasting no time and has announced their first book. 

Bimini Bon Boulash, the stage name of Tommy Hibbitts, is from Great Yarmouth and a former pupil of Lynn Grove Academy and finished runner-up to Lawrence Chaney.

But Bimini, who is non-binary and now lives in London, was a fan favourite throughout and it is no surprise that many opportunities have landed in their lap since the finale aired.

They announced on Twitter on Friday that they are releasing a book called A Drag Queen's Guide to Life and will be "releasing the beast", their catchphrase on the show, on October 28 this year. 

RuPaul's Drag Race is hosted by legendary American queen RuPaul Charles and has become a global phenomenon since it launched in America in 2009.

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

An overgrown house in Eaton, which Norwich City Council is being urged to buy

Council urged to buy 'eyesore' home in quiet cul-de-sac

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Anthony Munro, landlord of the Coach and Horses pub on Bethel Street

Pub boss fears 9pm outdoor curfew will keep punters away

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Cromer from the Pier. Picture: NNDC

The happiest and unhappiest places to live in Norfolk and Waveney

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Cafe Gelato in Norwich welcomed Emma Thompson and Daryl McCormack

Stars of new film enjoy gelato and chat with Norwich businessman

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus