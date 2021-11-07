New spy-themed game centre opens in Norwich

Children taking part in one of the missions at Si5 Spy Missions, which has opened a new game centre at Castle Quarter in Norwich - Credit: Si5 Spy Missions

Think you have what it takes to become a future James Bond?

A new action-adventure centre has opened in Norwich that will test your mettle through a series of spy-themed missions.

Adam Brown, manager, negotiating the laser beams inside the new Spy Missions game at the Castle Quarter.

From dodging laser beams to stopping the launch of nuclear missiles, the Si5 Spy Missions offers a unique and fun experience in Castle Quarter shopping centre.

The idea for Spy Missions was developed by Bob Richardson, from nearby Cambridge.

The new Spy Missions game at the Castle Quarter.

Mr Richardson said: "When my children were young I started dreaming up missions around the house for them to complete like avoiding an 'electrified' kitchen floor. This soon grew into missions with the family across the countryside.

"One challenge even took us to a small airfield near Norwich where, with the help from staff, we staged one where they had to take a pilot hostage and steal a plane."

Fletcher Lain-Smith and friend Will McNamara tackling one of the missions at the new Si5 Spy Missions centre in Castle Quarter

In 2007, he gave up his kitchen fitting business and opened the first Si5 Spy Missions in Cambridge.

Now 14 years later Mr Richardson is opening up his seventh site - right here in Norwich.

Adam Brown, manager, checks one of the screens inside the new Spy Missions game at the Castle Quarter.

Upon arriving at Spy Missions, visitors are told they are in a state-of-the-art naval ship that's been hijacked and must stop an impending nuclear missile launch.

Though hacking computers, cracking safes and clambering through shafts, they must regain control of the ship and save the day.

Will and Fletcher racing against time to complete a mission at Si5 Spy Missions in Castle Quarter shopping centre

The challenges stand out from other escape room activities as there is a developing story throughout the experience with many twists and turns.

"The mission we set is written like any good action film, with an intense, secretive start building up to a fast-paced explosive finish. Our guides are there to help if things get tricky but really it is down to your group to complete the mission and save the day," Mr Richardson explained.

Dodging laser beams is one of the challenges at the new Si5 Spy Missions centre in Castle Quarter in Norwich

Challenges vary in difficulty and are suitable for all ages, with games for children six and over and 13+.

Mr Richardson added: "We're really excited to be opening in Norwich. Its a really friendly and busy city so we hope the new site will be a success."

Group bookings are available for birthday parties and corporate events. Pre-booking is essential. More information can be found on its website here.



