New gallery showcasing emerging artists opens in Norwich

Kane Sawyer, manager, in the newly opened Moosey art gallery at Labour in Vain Yard in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

A new gallery has opened in the city showcasing up-and-coming urban and contemporary artists.

Moosey Art Gallery opened on Thursday, October 14 at number three in the city's Labour in Vain Yard.

The gallery will have ever-changing exhibitions of original artwork by emerging talent from around the world.

Director Frazer Bailey, 34, from Norwich, started Moosey Art eight years ago and had previously opened a gallery in Bridewell Alley in the Norwich Lanes.

Mr Bailey said: "Moosey started off as a bit of a laugh. We started putting on DIY exhibitions then opened a gallery in Bridewell Alley in 2015.

"This was a bit too soon for us but we went away and carried on working. Now we are at the point that we can open up two galleries, one here in Norwich and another in London."

Moosey Art's London gallery will also be opening this month in Camden Passage, Islington.

The Norwich site will be managed by Kane Sawyer.

Alongside the gallery, Moosey Art also has an online presence, selling limited-edition prints.

Mr Bailey has a simple approach when finding artists to showcase.

"We predominately focus on urban art but we are always open to new and different work.

"I literally spend hours going through Instagram. When I see artists I like I get in touch and get them in for a show. We're trying to work with artists outside of the UK who have never been seen here before as well."

This approach to finding art has been the building block of its existence, helping to champion emerging talent and to provide a platform for artists who may have not been seen yet.

The opening exhibition at the gallery will feature a global list of artists that includes the likes of Motonori Uwasu from Japan and Lysandre Begijn from the Netherlands.

Work by local artist Anmar Mirza will also be on display as part of the first exhibition at the gallery.

The gallery occupies the former site of Rainbow Wholefoods shop, which relocated to Davey Place in the city centre earlier this year.

The retail unit had to be refurbished following a fire in 2018 that damaged much of the building.