New exhibition at Norwich art gallery explores 'mysterious in the ordinary'

Commercial art galleries are now welcoming us back with open arms and a new exhibition Views From Inside, is set to open at the Mandell's Gallery in Norwich.
The exhibition combines the recent works of sculptor Rob Woods and painter Peter Baldwin. Both the Norfolk-based artists work with the idea of a mysterious presence within the ordinary.
- Credit: Rachel Allen
- Credit: Rachel Allen
Rob Woods said: "Through sculpture I endeavour to express a more personal and caring view of the world. It becomes the essence of myself looking out into the eyes of strangers and inviting them to share my experience."
Rob Woods, Angel on a Unicycle, 2020. A new exhibition of the recent works of Peter Baldwin and Rob Woods, titled Views From Inside, is set to open at the Mandell's Gallery.
- Credit: Robs Woods
Peter Baldwin, The Equation. A new exhibition of the recent works of Peter Baldwin and Rob Woods, titled Views From Inside, is set to open at the Mandell's Gallery.
- Credit: Peter Baldwin/Rodney Smith
Views From Inside will run from 24 April to 22 May, Monday to Saturday 10am–5pm.
Mandell's Gallery at Elm Hill.
- Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021
Peter Baldwin, Safe Harbour. A new exhibition of the recent works of Peter Baldwin and Rob Woods, titled Views From Inside, is set to open at the Mandell's Gallery.
- Credit: Rodney Smith/Peter Baldwin
