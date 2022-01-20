News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Motonori Uwasu solo show opens at Moosey Art

Author Picture Icon

Kate Wolstenholme

Published: 9:00 PM January 20, 2022
Moosey Art kicks off their 2022 gallery programme with their first solo exhibition from Japanese artist, Motonori Uwasu.

Moosey Art kicks off its 2022 gallery programme with a solo exhibition from Japanese artist, Motonori Uwasu.

Twenty acrylic paintings of buildings and cars, titled 'HOUSE AND CAR’ are on display at the Norwich-based gallery, with all paintings included in the exhibition available to purchase.

Born in Osaka Japan in 1975, Motonori Uwasu graduated in fine art from Osaka University of Arts in 1999. He says: “I have a vague scene in my memory. A scene from my childhood in which I’m looking out from a car my mother or father was driving. Though I had no idea where we were going, I still remember simply watching snapshots of odd buildings and houses in a line.”

In Uwasu's people-less scenes, the work explores the distance between memory and reality. A tranquil serenity is created through their use of flat pastel tones, two-dimensional style and sharp wavering lines, exploring a dream-like liminal space.

Moosey Art is Norwich-based contemporary art publisher. It opened galleries in Norwich and London subsequently as the screen-printing and art supplying business grew. 

HOUSE AND CAR is open Wednesday to Saturday, 10am to 5pm until February 19 at Moosey Art, located in Labour in Vain yard off Guildhall Hill, Norwich.

