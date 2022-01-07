Miles Kane postpones Norwich show due to Covid
- Credit: Archant
Musician Miles Kane has announced he is postponing his Norwich show due to Covid disruptions.
The Last Shadow Puppets member was due to perform in February but will now be heading to the fine city in May.
The news is another blow for music fans following a string of cancellations and postponements following the rise in coronavirus cases.
In a Twitter post, Miles Kane said: "Unfortunately due to disruptions caused by Covid-19, we've made the decision to postpone my UK tour this January/February.
"I'll be back on the road in May and I can't wait to see you all."
Tickets remain valid for the new dates and Miles will play in Norwich at the Waterfront on May 28.
Earlier this week, Wolf Alice made the decision to postpone their show in Norwich in January due to the rise in Covid cases.
Most Read
- 1 'Teaching was his life': Tributes paid to Nick, 55, after Covid battle
- 2 See inside this stylish apartment for sale off one of Norwich's coolest streets
- 3 How has Norwich changed over the last decade?
- 4 Shoe shop in Norwich city centre closes down
- 5 Gunman reported in city street - but police find no evidence at the scene
- 6 Covid vaccination centre at Castle Quarter to close - and reopen elsewhere
- 7 'I owe him my life' - Delivery driver drops from size 26 to 14
- 8 Woman stole hundreds of pounds worth of underwear
- 9 Shock as police go door to door at 3am
- 10 Norwich plant shop closes as owner goes back to working in film and TV