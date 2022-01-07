Miles Kane postpones Norwich show due to Covid

Miles Kane has postponed his Norwich gig in February due to Covid disruptions - Credit: Archant

Musician Miles Kane has announced he is postponing his Norwich show due to Covid disruptions.

The Last Shadow Puppets member was due to perform in February but will now be heading to the fine city in May.

The news is another blow for music fans following a string of cancellations and postponements following the rise in coronavirus cases.

Unfortunately due to disruptions caused by Covid-19, we've made the decision to postpone my UK Tour this January/February. I'll be back on the road in May and I can't wait to see you all. Tickets remain valid for the new dates. Xhttps://t.co/8CwYZaHGTc pic.twitter.com/lcyBYprTwX — Miles Kane (@MilesKaneMusic) January 7, 2022

In a Twitter post, Miles Kane said: "Unfortunately due to disruptions caused by Covid-19, we've made the decision to postpone my UK tour this January/February.

"I'll be back on the road in May and I can't wait to see you all."

Tickets remain valid for the new dates and Miles will play in Norwich at the Waterfront on May 28.

Earlier this week, Wolf Alice made the decision to postpone their show in Norwich in January due to the rise in Covid cases.