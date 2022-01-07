News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > Things to do

Miles Kane postpones Norwich show due to Covid

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 6:25 PM January 7, 2022
Miles Kane performing at The LCR, Norwich. Photo: Steve Hunt

Miles Kane has postponed his Norwich gig in February due to Covid disruptions - Credit: Archant

Musician Miles Kane has announced he is postponing his Norwich show due to Covid disruptions.

The Last Shadow Puppets member was due to perform in February but will now be heading to the fine city in May.

The news is another blow for music fans following a string of cancellations and postponements following the rise in coronavirus cases.

In a Twitter post, Miles Kane said: "Unfortunately due to disruptions caused by Covid-19, we've made the decision to postpone my UK tour this January/February.

"I'll be back on the road in May and I can't wait to see you all."

Tickets remain valid for the new dates and Miles will play in Norwich at the Waterfront on May 28.

Earlier this week, Wolf Alice made the decision to postpone their show in Norwich in January due to the rise in Covid cases. 

Most Read

  1. 1 'Teaching was his life': Tributes paid to Nick, 55, after Covid battle
  2. 2 See inside this stylish apartment for sale off one of Norwich's coolest streets
  3. 3 How has Norwich changed over the last decade?
  1. 4 Shoe shop in Norwich city centre closes down
  2. 5 Gunman reported in city street - but police find no evidence at the scene
  3. 6 Covid vaccination centre at Castle Quarter to close - and reopen elsewhere
  4. 7 'I owe him my life' - Delivery driver drops from size 26 to 14
  5. 8 Woman stole hundreds of pounds worth of underwear
  6. 9 Shock as police go door to door at 3am
  7. 10 Norwich plant shop closes as owner goes back to working in film and TV
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Tia Yallop and her partner Louis were left without a pram after their pram was taken from outside their home in Norwich.

Thieves snatch newborn's pram from family car

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Family home "ruined" after water tank ruptured. 

Bust boiler leaves mum's house under water

Sophie Skyring

Author Picture Icon
Winsor Bishop in Norwich is set to hold a £2m sale this weekend.

UK's oldest jewellers holds £2m sale ahead of refurbishment project

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Stephen Bates is facing sentence at Norwich Crown Court for running a man over in a van. PIC: Norwic

Woman caught 'cooking cocaine' in raid on city home

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon