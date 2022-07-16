Vast retrospective shows disabled artist's lifetime passion for art

The work of artist Michael Smith is on display at the Undercroft Gallery in Norwich. - Credit: Sarah Ballard

A special show at The Undercroft Gallery is sharing work by local artist Michael Smith.

Michael, in his 60s, has learning disabilities and cerebral palsy, and has been creating work at Barrington Farm for 35 years. Barrington Farm is an art studio and organic farm day centre in North Norfolk for people with disabilities.

In the studio whenever he can be, the show is a celebration of his life's love, with the underground gallery exhibiting Michael's vast collection.

Michael's piece combine found objects with traditional artist materials to create sophisticated and dynamic works that often illustrate his experiences and surroundings of rural Norfolk.

He has exhibited locally and nationally throughout his career including at London's Tate Modern.

The show has been led by the trust's curator Sarah Ballard. She says: "We wanted to show Michael all his work in one place, and to celebrate it with him and his colleagues. To say, 'look at what you have made' and to share it with the public."

The trust hopes that through exhibiting the work of their members, it can inspire young people and other artists with disabilities to find a voice within art.

The exhibition is supported by Arts Council England, Norfolk County Council and the Barrington Farm Trust and will be open until July 31 at The Undercroft Gallery, by Norwich Market. There is disabled access at the Forum end of the Undercroft Gallery.