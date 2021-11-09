How you can meet Michael McIntyre in Norwich this weekend

Michael McIntyre is coming to Norwich this weekend. - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

Comedian Michael McIntyre is heading to Norwich this weekend and you have the chance to meet him in a city shop.

Michael McIntyre will be in Jarrold department store in London Street on Saturday, November 13 from 12pm until 2pm.

He will be in the book department on the lower ground floor signing copies of his new autobiography.

A Funny Life follows his career from his big break at the 2006 Royal Variety Performance.

From his disastrous panel show appearances to hit TV shows, he honestly and hilariously shares the highs and the lows of his rise to the top.

After purchasing a copy of the book people will be able to meet Michael and get their books signed.

The comedian currently presents Michael McIntyre's Big Show on Saturday nights and game show The Wheel, both on BBC One.