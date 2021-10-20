News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Meet the editor of the Norwich Evening News

EN reporters

Published: 5:30 PM October 20, 2021   
Guests at An Evening WIth Dippy at Norwich Cathedral. Richard Porritt, Editor of The Evening News

Richard Porritt, editor of the Norwich Evening News - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Readers of the Norwich Evening News are invited to meet the paper's editor at an exclusive event held next month.

Richard Porritt will be hosting an evening on November 11 to hear what readers like about the paper and what can be improved upon. 

He said: "I want to hear the good and the bad - there's no way we can get better without hearing from the people who buy our papers and read us online how we can serve them better. 

"I'm really looking forward to meeting Evening News readers and hope they'll share some of the issues they'd like us to look into.

"I'll also be revealing some details about how the Evening News will be changing in the months and years to come and look forward to hearing feedback on that."

The event will be held in the Evening News newsroom at Prospect House in Rouen Road from 5.30pm to 6.30pm. 

It is free to attend, email events@archant.co.uk with your name and telephone number to book your place - though places are expected to fill up quickly.

