Drag bingo is back! Popular city night returns

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Skyring

Published: 2:55 PM September 16, 2021    Updated: 2:56 PM September 16, 2021
Miss Dee Licious and Mindy Pendant host popular Drag Bingo event in the city.

Spectacular city drag queens Miss Dee Licious and Mindy Pendant are relaunching their popular bingo night. 

The pair had to cancel their previous nights because of Covid but are now confident enough to start calling the numbers again. 

Mindy said: “We are the queens of the people with a voice for the people supporting local communities. 

Dee added: “We do this through love, self-acceptance, positive diversity and making everyone feel welcome no matter what.”  

Their current dates are as follows: 

17th September: Popworld Norwich 

28th October: The Reindeer, Dereham Road, Norwich 

29th October: Mildenhall Zombie Fest 

10th December: Watton Sports and Social Club 

11th December: Attleborough 

30th December: The Reindeer, Dereham Road, Norwich 

18th February: Thorpe St Andrew 

To find out about future events follow @missdeelicious80 on Instagram. 


