Drag bingo is back! Popular city night returns
Spectacular city drag queens Miss Dee Licious and Mindy Pendant are relaunching their popular bingo night.
The pair had to cancel their previous nights because of Covid but are now confident enough to start calling the numbers again.
Mindy said: “We are the queens of the people with a voice for the people supporting local communities.
Dee added: “We do this through love, self-acceptance, positive diversity and making everyone feel welcome no matter what.”
Their current dates are as follows:
17th September: Popworld Norwich
28th October: The Reindeer, Dereham Road, Norwich
29th October: Mildenhall Zombie Fest
10th December: Watton Sports and Social Club
11th December: Attleborough
30th December: The Reindeer, Dereham Road, Norwich
18th February: Thorpe St Andrew
To find out about future events follow @missdeelicious80 on Instagram.