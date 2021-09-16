Drag bingo is back! Popular city night returns

Things to do

Published: 2:55 PM September 16, 2021 Updated: 2:56 PM September 16, 2021

Miss Dee Licious and Mindy Pendant host popular Drag Bingo event in the city. - Credit: Miss Dee Licious and Mindy Pendant

Spectacular city drag queens Miss Dee Licious and Mindy Pendant are relaunching their popular bingo night.

The pair had to cancel their previous nights because of Covid but are now confident enough to start calling the numbers again.

Mindy said: “We are the queens of the people with a voice for the people supporting local communities.

Dee added: “We do this through love, self-acceptance, positive diversity and making everyone feel welcome no matter what.”

Their current dates are as follows:

17th September: Popworld Norwich

28th October: The Reindeer, Dereham Road, Norwich

29th October: Mildenhall Zombie Fest

10th December: Watton Sports and Social Club

11th December: Attleborough

30th December: The Reindeer, Dereham Road, Norwich

18th February: Thorpe St Andrew

To find out about future events follow @missdeelicious80 on Instagram.



