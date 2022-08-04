Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich gallery's summer exhibition celebrates local artists

Author Picture Icon

Kate Wolstenholme

Published: 7:00 PM August 2, 2022
Updated: 4:25 PM August 4, 2022
Mandell's Gallery has their Summer Exhibition on display until August 27. Girl in Green Dress, by John Link. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

The Summer Exhibition at Norwich gallery Mandell's is in full swing and celebrates a range of mostly East Anglian artists.

Mandell's Gallery has their Summer Exhibition on display until August 27. In Sheringham Park, by Steve Baker. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Mandell's Gallery has their Summer Exhibition on display until August 27. Homage to JA IV, by Martin Battye. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Photography, sculpture, painting and mixed media fill the walls of the commercial gallery, with every piece available to buy and so can be transported straight into your living room.

Mandell's Gallery has their Summer Exhibition on display until August 27. Dreamscape, by John Crossley. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Their first Summer Exhibition since 2019, Rachel Allen, who owns and curates the gallery, said: "The show is a celebration of lots of different works, of people being creative and doing what they love. It is an opportunity to show what they have been working on recently."

Mandell's Gallery has their Summer Exhibition on display until August 27. Happy Together by Susan Brown. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Mandell's Gallery has their Summer Exhibition on display until August 27. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

The collaborative show collates the work of both regular artists represented by the gallery represents, alongside those previously never shown. 

From abstract to traditional, landscapes to portraits, there is colour and texture in abundance, and work to accommodate to all tastes.

The Summer Exhibition at Mandell's Gallery is on display at the Elm Hill Gallery until August 27.

