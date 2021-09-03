New show Abstract Japan opens at the Mandell's Gallery
- Credit: Kate Wolstenholme
Local artists Brigette Hague and Pat Southwood are exhibiting together for the first time at The Mandell's Gallery in Norwich, with their new show Abstract Japan.
New work, featuring printmaking, collage, painting and ceramics, inspired by their recent joint trips to Japan, will fill the walls of the gallery as the nation looks to Japan during the Japan-UK Season of Culture to honour the Olympics.
Potter Pat Southwood has been taking inspiration and learning from the Japanese culture and ceramic techniques for most of her career, integrated in the form and style of her ceramic pieces.
The surface patterns and textures of the pots made for the show are an abstraction of photographs taken in Kyoto and Tokyo and created with tools collected on the trip, she says: "bringing back memories and feelings and being able to express them in clay".
Southwood's passion for her work stems from "the Japanese way of working, the freedom of expression, the direction connection to nature through clay".
You may also want to watch:
Brigette Hague, recently chair of the Norwich Twenty Group, produces abstract pieces based on spirit and feeling. She is a well established local artist whose work is exhibited globally.
The works in the exhibition are created from the same trip, and are "things which made me have an emotional reaction to them, taking you on a sensory journey."
Most Read
- 1 H&M HOME opens in Norwich
- 2 Norwich set to be hotter than Porto next week
- 3 Private parking company charged ex-cop £100 for 36 second stop
- 4 9 pubs locals would like to see return in Norwich
- 5 City route to be closed for weeks due to gas work
- 6 Drivers sold dodgy fuel at petrol station get payout
- 7 Woman, 35, reported missing from Costessey
- 8 New Norwich City kit mirrors Lotus' latest supercar
- 9 'I don't care what people think': 11-year-old on her gender transition
- 10 A11 closed near Thickthorn after three-vehicle crash
Abstract Japan runs 4 September - 25 September at The Mandell's Gallery on Elm Hill, open Monday - Saturday, 10 -5. All work displayed is for sale.