A taste of London is coming to Norwich

Published: 10:45 AM October 23, 2021

A popular city beer festival is set to welcome a variety of different beers to cater to all tastebuds this year.

Now in its 43rd year, the annual Norwich Beer Festival will have a strong London influence with Portobello's roasted caramel Market Porter, alongside the Portobello spicy citrus-marmalade Star set to make an appearance when the festival returns on Monday, October 25.

Enfield Redemption beers will also be in Norwich to provide Rock the Kazbek and Urban Dusk ruby, as will East London of Lea Bridge which is set to showcase its Cowcatcher and blond pale, while Hackney's Five Points are also supplying a chocolate and coffee full-bodied Railway Porter and fruity amber best.

Norwich's beer festival will open to the general public on Monday, October 25 at 5.30pm.

For those seeking a unique flavour, organisers suggest looking out for Billericay's Chilli Porter, Blue Anchor's special strong ale, Brentwood's Chockwork Orange, Cliff Quay's Magellan wheat beer or Green Jack's Harvest Sour.

Specialty beers also include Beartown's Bluebeary fruit beer, All Day's Coffee Stout, Humpty Dumpty's lemon and ginger tangy ale, Lincoln Green Hopped, Milestone's Raspberry Wheat, Moon Gazer's smoky dark Triskele or Nethergate's easy drinking Umbel Ale.

Devon's Platform 5 Brewery will also be featuring its beers, which includes a highly hopped APA and a malt and caramel 'Whistleblower.'

The Curiosity Bar will be offering the unusual with chocolate amaretto from Blue Monkey, a rum porter from Bexley, a fruity chocolate dark mild from Boxcar Brewery, Sabro IPA from Elephant School, a blueberry coffee stout from Hollow Stone alongside its Sorbeto Grapefruit.

In total, over 350 cask-conditioned Real Ales from Britain's independent brewers will be on sale, along with draught and bottled beers from the rest of the world.

There will also be a range of traditional ciders and perries, with over 70 varieties, with lots from East Anglia.

The festival will begin for a special one-hour preview for CAMRA members on the Monday, October 25 at 4.30pm before opening up to the general public an hour later at 5.30pm. There is set to be evening and lunchtime sessions from Tuesday to Friday with an all-day opening on Saturday, October 30 before the festival finishes.

