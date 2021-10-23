News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > Things to do

A taste of London is coming to Norwich

person

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 10:45 AM October 23, 2021   
Norwich Beer Festival 2018 at St Andrew's Hall.Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norwich Beer Festival 2018 at St Andrew's Hall.Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

A popular city beer festival is set to welcome a variety of different beers to cater to all tastebuds this year.

Now in its 43rd year, the annual Norwich Beer Festival will have a strong London influence with Portobello's roasted caramel Market Porter, alongside the Portobello spicy citrus-marmalade Star set to make an appearance when the festival returns on Monday, October 25.

Enfield Redemption beers will also be in Norwich to provide Rock the Kazbek and Urban Dusk ruby, as will East London of Lea Bridge which is set to showcase its Cowcatcher and blond pale, while Hackney's Five Points are also supplying a chocolate and coffee full-bodied Railway Porter and fruity amber best.

The 40th Norwich Beer Festival. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norwich's beer festival will open to the general public on Monday, October 25 at 5.30pm. - Credit: Archant

For those seeking a unique flavour, organisers suggest looking out for Billericay's Chilli Porter, Blue Anchor's special strong ale, Brentwood's Chockwork Orange, Cliff Quay's Magellan wheat beer or Green Jack's Harvest Sour.

Specialty beers also include Beartown's Bluebeary fruit beer, All Day's Coffee Stout, Humpty Dumpty's lemon and ginger tangy ale, Lincoln Green Hopped, Milestone's Raspberry Wheat, Moon Gazer's smoky dark Triskele or Nethergate's easy drinking Umbel Ale.

You may also want to watch:

Devon's Platform 5 Brewery will also be featuring its beers, which includes a highly hopped APA and a malt and caramel 'Whistleblower.' 

The Curiosity Bar will be offering the unusual with chocolate amaretto from Blue Monkey, a rum porter from Bexley, a fruity chocolate dark mild from Boxcar Brewery, Sabro IPA from Elephant School, a blueberry coffee stout from Hollow Stone alongside its Sorbeto Grapefruit.

Most Read

  1. 1 'Eyesore' bus won't be removed despite neighbours' pleas
  2. 2 Tenant's despair as council fixes his windows by screwing them shut
  3. 3 Neighbours' terror as bleeding man found in garden after street fight
  1. 4 Huge Gothic home on edge of city cemetery is for sale for £1.2m
  2. 5 Man killed after collision with double-decker bus on A146 named
  3. 6 Chantry Place 'close to finalising deals' with four major brands
  4. 7 'Neighbours ran outside screaming' during street fight in Golden Triangle
  5. 8 Pet owner's fury as mystery neighbour tries to claim her cat as their own
  6. 9 'Our lives are being destroyed': Neighbours' despair over noisy students
  7. 10 'Significant' amount of cash and electronics stolen from city home

In total, over 350 cask-conditioned Real Ales from Britain's independent brewers will be on sale, along with draught and bottled beers from the rest of the world.

There will also be a range of traditional ciders and perries, with over 70 varieties, with lots from East Anglia.

The festival will begin for a special one-hour preview for CAMRA members on the Monday, October 25 at 4.30pm before opening up to the general public an hour later at 5.30pm. There is set to be evening and lunchtime sessions from Tuesday to Friday with an all-day opening on Saturday, October 30 before the festival finishes.

For more information, click here.

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Thorpe St Andrew School.

Pupil taken to hospital after incident at Thorpe St Andrew school

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Julie Hall, Kett's Hill Bakery manager, Paul Kent, owner of Paul Kent Hair Studio, and Linda Everidg

'The final straw' - Bakery fears closure over council plans

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
A man was found dead in his home in Naseby Way, Norwich.

Man found dead at Thorpe St Andrew home

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Check your tyres before the winter weather arrives

Norwich Live

Diversions in place on A47 near Norwich due to flooding

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon