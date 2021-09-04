7 acts to see live in Norwich this autumn

Published: 9:00 AM September 4, 2021

Norwich will be hosting some great artists this autumn - Credit: Lee Blanchflower Blanc Creative

Have you missed the buzz of live music?

With venues back open and artists touring once again, this autumn is shaping up to be jam-packed full of live music in Norwich.

Here is a rundown of some great acts performing in the city over the next three months.

Floating Points, Norwich Arts Centre, September 4

Tickets: £28

Floating Points, aka Sam Shepherd, is one of the most talented producers in the UK today. His recent collaborative album with Pharaoh Sanders will no doubt be on many 'album of the year' lists, and his appearance at the NAC is certain to showcase his diverse and eclectic sound.

The Subways return to Norwich to play their debut album in full - Credit: PA

The Subways, The Waterfront, September 23

Tickets: £22 plus booking fee

The Hertfordshire trio released their hit debut album, Young for Eternity, 16 years ago. Now they are back on the road this September to play the album in full. The Subways will be joined by veteran indie rockers, Art Brut.

Richard Dawson, Norwich Arts Centre, September 30

Tickets: £17

The inestimable modern-day bard brings his unflinchingly honest and often black-humoured tales to Norwich. His poetic musings and intricate guitar work make Richard Dawson one of the finest folk artists around.

The Skints, The Waterfront, October 6

Tickets: £19

The Skints have developed a loyal following over the years with their punk-tinged blend of ska, dub and dancehall. Expect a night of high-energy tunes and lots of dancing.

Fun Loving Criminals always put on a great show - Credit: PA

Fun loving Criminals, the LCR, October 14

Tickets: £26

The multi-platinum selling New York trio return to Norwich as part of their headline tour across the UK, and they intend on living up to their name with a night of fun and upbeat tunes.

Gruff Rhys is to appear at Norwich Arts Centre on November 3 - Credit: PA

Gruff Rhys, Norwich Arts Centre, November 3

Tickets: £25

The Super Furry Animals frontman is heading to Norwich to play his latest solo material. His music always pushes boundaries with his experimental psychedelic pop.

Abstract Orchestra plays MF DOOM, Norwich Arts Centre, November 27

Tickets: £21

Abstract Orchestra come to the NAC to play their jazzed-up reworkings of classic tracks by MF DOOM. The enigmatic rapper sadly passed away this year, so this will likely be a moving tribute to one of the most unique hip hop artists of all time.