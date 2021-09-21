Kiefer Sutherland announces UEA show

Published: 6:20 PM September 21, 2021

Kiefer Sutherland is set to perform a set of country music in Norwich next year. - Credit: MP Promotions

Television and film star Kiefer Sutherland is heading to Norfolk after announcing a show at the UEA.

The actor, who starred in 24, Lost Boys and Stand By Me, will be performing country music at the Nick Rayns LCR on January 30, 2022, having released two albums including one which debuted at nine on the UK albums chart.

It comes as Sutherland is set to release his third album ‘Bloor Street’ on January 21.

He said: “Writing and recording this album was a unique experience given the pandemic and subsequent restrictions that followed.

"I found myself, like so many, with a block of time that I had never been afforded before, which allowed me to not only reflect upon my life but also to write about it.

You may also want to watch:

"Music, whether touring or recording, has always been a personal extension of storytelling for me.

"I couldn’t be more excited to share these new songs and, hopefully sooner than later, play them for audiences around the world.”