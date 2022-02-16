Norwich School alumni returns to The Crypt Gallery with new show

Things to do

Kerwin Blackburn's Lights, Canvas, Action: Homecoming III is on show at the Crypt Gallery, Norwich School, February 23 - March 11. - Credit: Kerwin Blackburn

The Crypt Gallery at Norwich School is hosting the work of Norfolk-born Kerwin Blackburn, in a new exhibition.

Kerwin Blackburn's Lights, Canvas, Action: Homecoming III is on show at the Crypt Gallery, Norwich School, February 23 - March 11. - Credit: Kerwin Blackburn

Jackson Pollock-inspired paintings will fill the space with colour in Lights, Canvas, Action: Homecoming III.

An ex-student of the school, Mr Blackburn's show displays a mix of famous faces from the world of music, such as Beyoncé and Stevie Wonder.

Kerwin Blackburn's Lights, Canvas, Action: Homecoming III is on show at the Crypt Gallery, Norwich School, February 23 - March 11. - Credit: Kerwin Blackburn

He says: "Expect to see creative, colourful action artwork you’ll love.

“Whether you’re a browser, a collector or a first-time art buyer, I look forward to welcoming you.”

Kerwin Blackburn's Lights, Canvas, Action: Homecoming III is on show at the Crypt Gallery, Norwich School, February 23 - March 11. - Credit: Kerwin Blackburn

In his bid to encourage more people to love and own art, the full collection of original portrait paintings and print editions at the exhibition will be available to buy.

Kerwin Blackburn's Lights, Canvas, Action: Homecoming III is on show at the Crypt Gallery, Norwich School, February 23 to March 11. Open Monday to Friday from 10am to 5pm and 10am to 4pm every Saturday. Free to enter.