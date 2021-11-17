Free tickets on offer for city comedy gig

The Intellectual Hooligans are a comedy troupe based in Norwich. - Credit: Dash Photography

A Norwich-based comedy troupe is gearing up for its last gig of the year - and will be putting on the show for free.

The intellectual Hooligans perform Who's Line Is It Anyway-style performances including games and sketches which invite audience participation.

And for their final gig of 2021 this weekend the Hooligans will be raising money for the Jenny Lind Children's Hospital Christmas Fund.

The Intellectual Hooligans encourage audience engagement for their shows. - Credit: Dash Photography

Plus, the show will be completely free.

The Intellectual Hooligans' director, Daniel James Taylor, said “We really hope that we can see the year out with a bang by raising a few hundred pounds for this wonderful charity.”

Daniel is hoping that the troupe can pack out the venue and kick off the festive season with some well-earned and much needed laughter.

The tickets are totally free, so arrive early to get a great spot.

Daniel said: “Bring some change so we can fill the collection tins with as much money as possible.

The gig will take place at Café Marzano at the Forum, on November 20 at 7.30pm.

Will you be at the last Hooligans comedy gig of 2021? - Credit: Dash Photography



