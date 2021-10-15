Lonely Arts Club exhibition on display at hidden gem city gallery

Published: 9:07 PM October 15, 2021

In-Decision at the Undercroft Gallery is on until October 30, Wednesday to Saturday, 11am – 5pm.

Work from the local arts group The Lonely Arts Club is currently on display at The Undercroft Gallery in Norwich.

In-Decision at the Undercroft Gallery, which is on until October 30, Wednesday to Saturday, 11am – 5pm.

The gallery sits beneath the War Memorial, between Norwich Market and City Hall, and is one of Norwich's hidden gems, only open when there is an exhibition on.

In-Decision at the Undercroft Gallery is on until 30 October, Wednesday to Saturday, 11am – 5pm.

The Lonely Arts Club, otherwise known as LAC, said: "IN-DECISION focuses on the process of choice-making. The exhibition explores the world we’ve grown into, including themes around politics, the environment, history and materiality."

The group of East Anglian artists include photographers, sculptors, filmmakers, painters and performers and gets together to regularly display its artwork.

Work by Julia Cameron at In-Decision at the Undercroft Gallery, which is on until October 30, Wednesday to Saturday, 11am – 5pm.

In-Decision at the Undercroft Gallery is on until October 30, Wednesday to Saturday, 11am – 5pm.

The subterranean gallery, with its industrial feel and vast space, allows artists to display their work in a unique and engaging way and the free exhibition is well worth a visit.

In-Decision at The Undercroft Gallery, Norwich is open until October 30, Wednesday to Saturday, 11am to 5pm.