Lonely Arts Club exhibition on display at hidden gem city gallery

Author Picture Icon

Kate Wolstenholme

Published: 9:07 PM October 15, 2021   
In-Decision at the Undercroft Gallery is on until October 30, Wednesday to Saturday, 11am – 5pm. - Credit: Steve Adams/Kate Wolstenholme

Work from the local arts group The Lonely Arts Club is currently on display at The Undercroft Gallery in Norwich.

In-Decision at the Undercroft Gallery, which is on until October 30, Wednesday to Saturday, 11am – 5pm. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

The gallery sits beneath the War Memorial, between Norwich Market and City Hall, and is one of Norwich's hidden gems, only open when there is an exhibition on. 

In-Decision at the Undercroft Gallery is on until 30 October, Wednesday to Saturday, 11am – 5pm. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

The Lonely Arts Club, otherwise known as LAC, said: "IN-DECISION focuses on the process of choice-making. The exhibition explores the world we’ve grown into, including themes around politics, the environment, history and materiality."

The group of East Anglian artists include photographers, sculptors, filmmakers, painters and performers and gets together to regularly display its artwork.

Work by Julia Cameron at In-Decision at the Undercroft Gallery, which is on until October 30, Wednesday to Saturday, 11am – 5pm. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

In-Decision at the Undercroft Gallery is on until October 30, Wednesday to Saturday, 11am – 5pm. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

The subterranean gallery, with its industrial feel and vast space, allows artists to display their work in a unique and engaging way and the free exhibition is well worth a visit.

