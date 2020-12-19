News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > Things to do

Help create region's largest free-to-enter sculpture park

Author Picture Icon

Kate Wolstenholme

Published: 8:12 AM December 19, 2020   
Outdoor Family Sunday event at the Sainsbury Centre Sculpture Park.

Outdoor Family Sunday event at the Sainsbury Centre Sculpture Park. - Credit: Rach Anstey-Sanders

The Sainsbury Centre Sculpture Park has expanded rapidly over the last few years across the 350-acre UEA campus. 

This expansion has been a mix of cultural attraction and educational resource and they need all our help to grow further. 

Sainsbury Centre Sculpture Park, Norwich.

Sainsbury Centre Sculpture Park. - Credit: Andy Crouch

Any size of donation will help to grow the centre’s educational programmes and create the largest free-to-enter sculpture park in the East of England.

The centre’s programme has the intention of having a direct social effect on the education of all ages and the mental health and wellbeing of those who visit.  

The Sainsbury Centre believes outdoor arts will become increasingly popular for recreation and education and their goal is to reach 250,000 people through Sculpture Park projects and to populate the area with exciting new artworks. 

Sainsbury Centre Sculpture Park visitor with Mirage Birds.

Sainsbury Centre Sculpture Park visitor with Mirage Birds. - Credit: Andy Crouch

You may also want to watch:

Learning programme manager Rach Anstey-Sanders said: “The use of outdoor and natural spaces is known to improve outcomes for children physically and mentally.” 

The Sainsbury Centre needs help to raise at least £15,000 in the next four weeks, to enable them to bring new works into the Sculpture Park.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Drive-Thru Santa's Grotto comes to Norfolk
  2. 2 Man pointed gun to end 15-man brawl in car park
  3. 3 Pubs booked up for Christmas dinner despite Covid rules row
  1. 4 20kg of vacuum-packed cannabis found in two cars heading for Norwich
  2. 5 Hospitals have more Covid patients than peak of first wave
  3. 6 Hundreds of bookings cancelled as pub shuts for Christmas
  4. 7 Steep Covid case rises across most of Norfolk, figures show
  5. 8 Man caught doing 112mph on A11 was 'Covid speeding'
  6. 9 Norfolk sees 283 new Covid cases in a day
  7. 10 Britain's poshest train arrives in Norwich for Christmas trip

The Sculpture Star campaign closes on January 12, 2021. Find out more at sainsburycentre.ac.uk/sculpture-park. 

Sainsbury Centre Sculpture Park, Norwich aerial view

Sainsbury Centre Sculpture Park aerial view. - Credit: Andy Crouch


Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Food and Drink

Norwich restaurants go it alone after ditching delivery giants

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon

When are the Royal Mail's last Christmas post dates?

Georgina Taylor

Author Picture Icon

Former pub could be demolished to make way for housing

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon

Gonzo’s owed £224,000 when it went into liquidation

Tom Bristow​

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus