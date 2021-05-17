Grayson Perry comes to East Gallery NUA

Published: 6:00 AM May 17, 2021

Grayson Perry: The Vanity of Small Differences is free to enter from 18 May to 3 July at East Gallery NUA. - Credit: Grayson Perry/PA Images/Ian West

With the success of his recent Channel 4 series Grayson's Art Club, artist and presenter Grayson Perry has been inspiring the nation's creatives throughout lockdown.

It is his show of tapestries, The Vanity of Small Differences, which welcomes visitors back to East Gallery NUA.

Grayson Perry's two by four meter tapestries tell stories of British life. Their size, detail and texture are a brilliant reminder of why we have been missing viewing art in galleries for the last four and a half months.

Claire Allerton, curator at East Gallery NUA, said: “Grayson Perry is one of the most astute social commentators of our time, and in the current climate, the exhibition feels more relevant than ever.”

The series of six was created after journeys through Sunderland, Tunbridge Wells, and The Cotswolds in 2012, for a Channel 4 series All in the Best Possible Taste with Grayson Perry.

Grayson Perry believes that the social class in which we grew up has the biggest impact on our aesthetic taste. It is this idea, and the emotions surrounding class and taste, which is the basis for the tapestries, inspired by A Rake's Progress (1732 -33), by William Hogarth.

The tapestries explore consumerism, politics and history; combining the grand, traditional art form of tapestry with the more commonplace ideas of modern, everyday life.

People and objects he encountered on his trip are intertwined in the works, occasionally including quotes of things heard. Whilst tradition is entangled through references to particular religious works, incorporating his love of early Renaissance painting.

The works were acquired by The Arts Council Collection and the exhibition is part of the National Partner Programme.

