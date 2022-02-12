Become part of the Love Light Norwich festival with this shimmering event

Richard Andrews, Coordinator at Cycling Uk hopes to see many city people at Chapelfield Gardens on their illuminated bicycles. - Credit: Richard Andrews

Cyclists are being invited to embellish their bikes and helmets with illuminated decorations for a glow-in-the-dark ride in Norwich.

The sparkling army of bikes will ride around Chapelfield Gardens to create a spectacle that will be part of the festival taking place around Norfolk.

There will be prizes available for the overall winner.

Everyone is welcome to join and take part.

The organisers are hopeful that the event will encourage everyone to take up this sustainable mode of transport.

Richard Andrews who is a coordinator at Cycling UK said: “We have organised this Glowride at Chapelfield Gardens to allow everyone to become a part of the Norwich Love Light festival in a healthy and sustainable way.

“If anyone needs to get their bike checked we have also organised a free Dr Bike session beforehand where they can get a free bike check and minor repairs.”

The event will take place on Friday, February 18 from 5.30pm to 7pm in Chapelfield Gardens.