Norwich burger restaurant named one of UK's top 100 places to eat

A burger restaurant that has been a city favourite for more than 40 years has been named one of the best in the UK.

Zaks at Mousehold Heath has been listed as one of the UK's top 100 restaurants in 2021 by users of the OpenTable reservation website and app.

To determine the list, the company analysed more than 960,000 reviews from restaurants across the UK - all submitted by verified OpenTable diners.

Zaks is the only restaurant in the county to make the list and it has also been named the best value spot across Norfolk and Suffolk.

The American diner opened at Mousehold Heath in 1979 and there are also other branches in Barrack Street in the city and in The Street in Poringland.

It serves a range of burgers, hot dogs and sides and since February 2020 the business has been run by Chris Carr and Ian Hacon.