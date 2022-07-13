YO! Sushi offering masterclasses at its Norwich restaurant

Guests can learn to make a selection of items on the YO! Sushi menu at the sushi school - Credit: YO! Sushi

Ever wanted to learn how to make maki or sashimi? Well now is your chance.

The sushi school at YO! Sushi is back from today, July 13, at just 21 places in the UK, including at its Norwich restaurant in Chantry Place.

Guests will have the chance to roll some of the chain's best-known sushi in the two-hour masterclass.

They will hear about sushi's extensive history while learning expert knife skills, exploring new ingredients and trying their hand at making part of the Yo! Sushi menu.

There will be the chance to make four rolls, including vegan and vegetarian ones, which can be enjoyed at the restaurant or taken home.

Tickets for the sushi school are £29.95 for adults and £19.95 for those under 16s.

The sessions, which can be booked via the YO! Sushi website, are taking place from 6.30pm to 8.30pm every Wednesday from today.