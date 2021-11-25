News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Food & Drink

First look inside popular street food business' new Norwich restaurant

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 7:06 AM November 25, 2021
XO Kitchen have moved to a new venue on St Georges Street in Norwich. The popular restaurant is run

XO Kitchen have moved to a new venue on St Georges Street in Norwich. The popular restaurant is run by Dani Mason and Jimmy Preston. Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The owners of a street food business once resident in a Norwich pub have taken the leap into running their own premises.

XO Kitchen has been serving Asian-inspired street food from the Artichoke pub in NR3 since July 2019.

Led and owned by manager Dani Mason, 35, and head chef Jimmy Preston, 41, the couple established XO Kitchen as a creative culinary force in the city that drew admiration from foodies.

XO Kitchen have moved to a new venue on St Georges Street in Norwich. The popular restaurant is run

It took seven weeks of "hard graft" to get XO Kitchen's new restaurant ready for customers - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Ms Mason, from Norwich, said: "It was great to start off at the Artichoke.This allowed us to become a slick operation without taking the risk and expense of owning our own place." 

But the couple always dreamed of having their own space and when the chance came up, they had to take it.

XO Kitchen have moved to a new venue on St Georges Street in Norwich. The popular restaurant is run

The new restaurant has a casual feel but the food is anything but, offering creative dishes inspired by Asian cuisines - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Ms Mason added: "It happened quicker than expected. We were approached by the owners and weren't sure at first but decided it was the perfect location."

Now settled in St George Street, XO Kitchen opened its doors last week and has been busy ever since.

XO Kitchen have moved to a new venue on St Georges Street in Norwich. The popular restaurant is run

Dani Mason and Jimmy Preston welcomed customers into the new restaurant last week and have been busy ever since. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Most Read

  1. 1 Neighbours divided over plan for two-bed home squeezed on to 'tiny plot'
  2. 2 New doggy daycare set on half an acre of land to open in Norwich
  3. 3 Norwich's only ice rink coming to Carrow Road this Christmas
  1. 4 Road to close as HUNDREDS set to turn out to see city home light switch-on
  2. 5 ‘I’m just embarrassed!’ - Range Rover driver on charity shop crash
  3. 6 Teenager arrested at Norwich station with large knife
  4. 7 See inside this city centre Grade II listed terrace house
  5. 8 Range Rover crashes into charity shop
  6. 9 Off-duty police officer attacked in Norwich pub car park
  7. 10 Arrested 16 times and only 27 but climate activist says she won't say sorry

"It's been absolutely amazing" said Ms Mason, adding: "People have been so supportive since we've opened. Lunch times have been unbelievably busy which we didn't expect. 

"It took us seven weeks of hard graft to prepare for the opening and we've worked hard to make the place our own.

"We've created a beautiful monster and put our souls into the place. We're proud of what we've done and are thankful for our amazing team who helped us become who we are."

XO Kitchen have moved to a new venue on St Georges Street in Norwich. The popular restaurant is run

XO Kitchen's lunchtime offerings can be enjoyed inside the restaurant but are also available for takeaway - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The new restaurant is open Tuesday to Saturday, serving food all day. They offer a range of different Asian-inspired dishes all delivered with Mr Preston's unique spin and flair, who has spent 25 years working as a chef.

XO Kitchen has grown from its original crew of three to a team of 14 staff, and are quickly establishing its reputation among other great venues in the area.

XO Kitchen have moved to a new venue on St Georges Street in Norwich. The popular restaurant is run

XO Kitchen have moved to a new venue on St Georges Street in Norwich. The popular restaurant is run by Dani Mason and Jimmy Preston. Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Ms Mason said: "We have the Playhouse and The Last nearby, as well as the Dog House and Norwich University of Arts. It is a lovely place to be in.

"We've had really great feedback so far and there is a lovely vibe about the place. We're feeling quite blessed."



Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police forensic services remained at the scene in Naylor Road on Monday

Staff in disbelief after 100 cannabis plants uncovered in estate

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Multiple cars were set on fire during an arson attack at a dealership in Norwich.  

Norwich Live News

Police arrest wanted man in Norwich

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Castle Quarter, Norwich

Christmas

Badly behaved elves target Norwich shopping centre

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Stephen Bates is facing sentence at Norwich Crown Court for running a man over in a van. PIC: Norwic

Norwich Crown Court

Man guilty of causing ex 'severe psychological harm' avoids jail

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon