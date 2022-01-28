Chance to win free coffee, cake and plants at café treasure hunt

A café in Norwich is offering the chance to win a free plant, coffee or cake to people who take part in its treasure hunt.

The Workshop in Earlham Road has placed stickers around the café that people can find to claim a free prize.

One prize is available per person and the treasure hunt is running until Sunday, January 30.

Georgie Sellers of The Workshop said: "January is a rough month and we've all had a rough couple of years.

"The Workshop prides itself on being a welcoming and safe place and we wanted to share a little bit of love to our community and have some fun at the same time."

The café, known for its Middle Eastern-inspired food, has recently launched a takeaway menu which is available as pre-order only.

A range of dishes are available including a selection of dips, a variety of small plates and also Turkish pizzas.