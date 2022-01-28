News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Food & Drink

Chance to win free coffee, cake and plants at café treasure hunt

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 2:42 PM January 28, 2022
The Workshop, on Earlham Road, Norwich. Photo: Geraldine Scott

The Workshop, in Earlham Road, Norwich. - Credit: Geraldine Scott

A café in Norwich is offering the chance to win a free plant, coffee or cake to people who take part in its treasure hunt.

The Workshop in Earlham Road has placed stickers around the café that people can find to claim a free prize.

One prize is available per person and the treasure hunt is running until Sunday, January 30. 

Georgie Sellers of The Workshop said: "January is a rough month and we've all had a rough couple of years. 

"The Workshop prides itself on being a welcoming and safe place and we wanted to share a little bit of love to our community and have some fun at the same time."

The café, known for its Middle Eastern-inspired food, has recently launched a takeaway menu which is available as pre-order only.

A range of dishes are available including a selection of dips, a variety of small plates and also Turkish pizzas.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Jasmine Ikea Dagless with her late dad Bradley Wheeler 

City teen named Ikea drops furniture brand as first name

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Families enjoying the weather in Waterloo Park, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich City Council

Parking charges at city parks has raised £0

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Andy Sharpe outside the flats at Sleaford Green where there is broken guttering. Picture: DENISE BRA

Norwich City Council

Man refusing to pay rent for council flat over 16-year mould problem

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon
A Eurasian eagle owl spotted in the Unthank Road area of Norwich.

Escaped giant eagle owl spotted in Norwich city centre

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon