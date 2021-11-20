Video
Enjoy mulled wine and baked camembert in Norwich's secret winter garden
- Credit: The Maids Head Hotel
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at a Norwich hotel, which has transformed its courtyard into a cosy winter garden.
The Maids Head Hotel in Tombland has decorated the space for the festive season, with twinkly lights, foliage and baubles.
It is sheltered and there are also heaters, with blankets and hot water bottles provided if you want to feel extra cosy.
The festive tipples available are mulled wine, hot toddy and a Bailey's hot chocolate, with mince pies and cakes on offer if you just fancy a light bite.
The larger winter warmer dishes include a baked camembert with antipasti and caramelised red onion and roast turkey in a brioche bun with coleslaw and skinny chips.
Book a table in the winter garden by calling 01603 272010.
Other festive events planned at the hotel over the Christmas period include wreath making, a Santa's Sunday lunch and a murder mystery event - see all at maidsheadhotel.co.uk/events
