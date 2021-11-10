Five winter bars to enjoy in Norwich during the festive season

'Tis the season to be jolly and indulge in all of your favourite Christmas tipples in Norwich.

Here are five winter bars you can enjoy in the city during the festive season.

Sir Toby’s Beers – Norwich Market Nights

Where: Market Place, Norwich

When: Friday November 19, 5.30pm until 7.30pm and 7.30pm until 9.30pm. Saturday November 20, 5.30pm until 7.30pm and 7.30pm until 9.30pm

Sir Toby’s Beers has announced the return of Norwich Market Nights with two new stalls - Walsingham Farm Shop and Coral Bay.

It will be offering pie, mash and gravy, authentic Jamaican food and craft beer and mulled wine.

In Facebook post, Sir Toby's Beers wrote: “Hey folks, your chance to support Norwich Market into the evening returns with the latest edition of our Norwich Market Nights.

"We will be setting up in the aisles undercover this time and have a limited number of tables available in two sittings across both days.

“It will be table service from both the beer shop and the food stall, so treat this is an outdoor dinner reservation.

“You can reserve your table on the Sir Toby’s Beers website.”

For more information visit the stall's Facebook page.

Mysabar

Where: Castle Quarter, 100 Castle Meadow, NR1 3DD

When: Thursdays 5pm until 11pm, Fridays 5pm until 11pm, Saturdays 12pm until 11pm and Sundays 12pm until 8pm

The Mysabar is back for autumn and winter, with local vendors, cocktails and an 18-tap craft beer bar.

It launched in Castle Gardens in December 2020 and it was created by Dan and Katie Herring, who run The Rumsey Wells pub, and Seth Maclot and Chris Howard, who own Lunar Stretch Tents.

On its website it states: “It may be getting cold outside but we have gone all out to make our tents warm and snug for you.

“The new season brings an incredible fresh line up of local traders on rotation, serving up some of the tastiest food that Norwich has to offer, all washed down with our ever expanding range of drinks.”

It is free to enter. For more information visit Mysabar’s website.

Junkyard Market

Where: St Mary's Works car park, NR3 1QA

When: To be announced

Junkyard Market is set to undergo a transformation with a new layout, the introduction of unique art pieces and heating to cover every table.

Michael Femi-Ola, of AfterDark Promotions, said people can expect some of their Christmas favourites including loaded roast potatoes and mulled wine.

Junkyard Market will remain closed this weekend [Saturday November 13 and Sunday November 14] while work takes place to build its “wonderful new Christmas Junkyard experience”.

For more information visit its website.

The Kings Head, Wimmer-Fest

Where: Bawburgh, Harts Lane NR9 3LS

When: Friday November 19, 5pm until late

The Kings Head in Bawburgh, a village just outside Norwich, is set to host Wimmer-Fest.

It will take place outside in the permanent alfresco area and in a temporary marquee, including tables which are both covered and heated.

The food will include schnitzel, various types of sausages, goulash and a range of pork dishes.

This can all be washed down with drinks such as Stiegl and Hirter Austrian beers, hot chocolate, schnapps and mulled wine.

Book a table at its website with a £20 deposit, which is refunded against food and drink.

Maids Head Hotel - Festive Party Nights

Where: Tombland, NR3 1LB

When: Thursday November 18 until Thursday December 23

The historic hotel in Tombland is hosting a series of Christmas parties with "a bespoke evening of festive fun".

On the hotel's website, it writes: “Looking for the perfect City centre location to celebrate in style? Join us for a three-course dinner, all served up in a truly festive setting.

“Afterwards, step out on to the dance floor to enjoy music through the decades with our resident DJ."

Parties cost from £34 per a person and menu options include chestnut and cranberry nut roast, herb smoked salmon and Christmas pudding.

To book call 01603 272008 or email events@maidsheadhotel.co.uk .