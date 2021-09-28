News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Winners of the Eat Out Norwich Awards 2021 announced

Robbie Nichols

Published: 9:53 AM September 28, 2021   
Biddy's Tea Room in Lower Goat Lane, Norwich. 

Biddy's Tea Room was crowned best place for afternoon tea. - Credit: Contributed

From the best street food to the favourite place for afternoon tea, the winners of the Eat Out Norwich Awards 2021 have been announced.

The awards are run by the Eat Out Norwich Instagram, which was started two-and-a-half years ago by an anonymous food lover who lives in the city. 

His account where he posts photos of food and drinks from independent bars, cafés, and restaurants in Norwich and Norfolk has more than 25,000 followers.

Namaste Village owner Vijay Jetani (second from right). The restaurant is cooking hundreds of meals

Namaste Village were the winners of the Best Vegetarian/Vegan category. - Credit: Archant

After receiving more than 7,000 votes, the winners of the awards are as follows;

Best Afternoon Tea: Biddy's Tea Room and Kitchen

Best Breakfast: Cafe 33

Best Family Friendly Eatery: Zaks

Best Fine Dining: Roger Hickman's

Best Pub: The Reepham Crown

Best Street Food: Fat Ted's

Best Take Away: Take Thai

Best Vegetarian/Vegan: Namaste Village

Eat Out Norwich's overall winner of the 2021 awards, which are the first to be held, will be announced in a few weeks.

