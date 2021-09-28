Winners of the Eat Out Norwich Awards 2021 announced
- Credit: Contributed
From the best street food to the favourite place for afternoon tea, the winners of the Eat Out Norwich Awards 2021 have been announced.
The awards are run by the Eat Out Norwich Instagram, which was started two-and-a-half years ago by an anonymous food lover who lives in the city.
His account where he posts photos of food and drinks from independent bars, cafés, and restaurants in Norwich and Norfolk has more than 25,000 followers.
After receiving more than 7,000 votes, the winners of the awards are as follows;
Best Afternoon Tea: Biddy's Tea Room and Kitchen
Best Breakfast: Cafe 33
Best Family Friendly Eatery: Zaks
Best Fine Dining: Roger Hickman's
Best Pub: The Reepham Crown
Best Street Food: Fat Ted's
Best Take Away: Take Thai
Best Vegetarian/Vegan: Namaste Village
Eat Out Norwich's overall winner of the 2021 awards, which are the first to be held, will be announced in a few weeks.